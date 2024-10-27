‘Can you put it back?’: Cashier gives customer $20 after accidentally pushing ‘cash back’ button. Then he does something unexpected

A cashier shared the unique solution he provided a customer after they mistakenly requested $20 cash back at the store’s check out.

Jonny (@jonny_ve) explained what happened in a viral TikTok that garnered 3.1 million views. In the clip, he detailed how upset the man was after he received $20 in cash.

“I handed a customer their $20 cash back and their receipt today. And they looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m giving you your stuff.’ And they said, ‘I didn’t ask for $20 cash back.’”

Jonny continues, “I said, ‘Well, you might’ve pressed the button on accident.’ He’s like, ‘Well I don’t wanna carry this can you put it back?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m so sorry I can’t.’”

After cashier informed the customer that he was unable to refund the $20 the customer expressed his dismay at having to carry around a $20 bill.

“He’s like, ‘I hate carrying cash I don’t wanna carry this $20,’” Jonny says.

The worker’s unique solution

Instead of getting into an argument, Jonny decided to try and shift the tone of the conversation. He offered up a suggestion: gamble the money away.

“I said, ‘Sir, right now you are at a crossroads. You can either be mad about carrying around $20 cash. Or you can turn your life around by walking right over there and putting it in that scratcher machine.”

“And he walked over and he put it in the scratcher machine,” the worker says in amazement.

Jonny continues, “He scratched it all off and he’s like, ‘I don’t know how to play this. Did I win?’ And I said, ‘Just put the barcode under that red light on the machine. And it’ll tell you.’”

Unfortunately, the man did not win anything Jonny says at the end of the video, laughing as it comes to a close.

Can you return accidental cash back transactions?

Cash back transactions are fairly simple. The only caveat is that you must pay by debit card. Customers simply request the cash back amount after their purchases have been rung up and the cashier adds the amount to the bill. So, if the total purchase is for $17 and the customer requests $20 cash back, the total charged to the debit card is $37.

The cashier then hands the customer the cash that has just been debited from their account. But if this transaction happens by accident, is there a way to return the cash?

According to Chargebacks911, refunds on cash back debit transactions are typically not allowed. Most businesses that offer cash back services stipulate that customers may be able to dispute in-store transactions, but not cash back requests.

Chargeback Gurus discusses several cash back scams that some customers or employees have tried in the past. Workers have been known to initiate a customer’s cash back transaction and pocket the money for themselves.

Sometimes shoppers also lie and claim they requested more cash back than they received.

Due to cons like this, only customers can initiate a cash back transaction from their end of the terminal.

TikTokers weigh in

Several users commented on Jonny’s video and shared their surprise at the conclusion of his interaction with the shopper.

“I thought he’d win and have to carry more cash,” one person said.

Another replied, “You should have just showed him the tip jar.”

“You should have said I’ll carry it for you,” someone else echoed.

Others said they would have stolen the man’s money.

“I’d put it in my pocket. Why give my employer more money,” said one person.

Another responded, “You’re better than me I wouldn’t just said ok and kept the $20.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jonny via TikTok comment for further information.

