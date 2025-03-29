‘It’s like the Walmart of cruise lines’: Woman slips and falls on Carnival cruise. Now viewers are saying she should file a lawsuit

A mother turned to TikTok to call out the Carnival cruise line after a slip-and-fall accident left her 3-year-old daughter with a concussion, and she says her repeated attempts to reach the company went ignored.

This month Lexie Rowe (@lexiemarierowe) shared a video recounting the events leading up to the slip and fall incident and its aftermath. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 1.8 million views and an outpouring of support urging her to pursue a negligence lawsuit against the cruise line.

Rowe, who had been on the Carnival Horizon with 16 family members from Feb. 15-23, described the events leading to the accident and the frustrating lack of response from the cruise line.

“Carnival Cruise Lines, I wasn’t planning on making a video about this, but it’s been exactly a week since this incident took place, and I filled out an incident report at Guest Services while still on the ship, called, emailed, and took the general survey that was sent to my email after our cruise had ended and I’ve still heard zip,” she said. “So let’s talk about it.”

A neglected mess leads to a slip and fall on the Carnival cruise line

The incident occurred on the last day of the cruise on the Carnival Horizon, Feb. 23, as Rowe was trying to make her way through the crowded ship with her daughter, Salem, following a visit to the bathroom. While trying to navigate the hallway through the casino, Rowe slipped and fell into a pool of vomit.

“I landed on my knee. Salem landed on her head,” Rowe recalled. “I’ve beaten myself up about it. There’s nothing I could have done in that moment to make her not hit her head, but that’s where she landed, and she hit it hard.”

According to Rowe, witnesses told her that staff had been alerted three times about the mess. A cleanup crew showed up with supplies but walked away without actually cleaning it or putting up a warning sign. After the slip and fall, attempts from Rowe and other witnesses to get medical attention on the Carnival were met with further delays.

“It’s maybe a couple of minutes after this happened. The bump on Salem’s head—I get kids get goose eggs, but it was huge, like, sticking out an inch from her head,” she explained. “It was already black and blue.”

“It was 45 minutes from when we fell to when we saw an employee,” Rowe continued. “She came up with a paramedic bag but didn’t even set eyes on Salem.”

After repeated requests from Rowe, medical personnel finally checked Salem’s vitals. Then, she was able to file an incident report before being allowed to disembark with her family.

Carnival goes silent following the incident

Since then, Rowe has yet to hear back from Carnival.

“So we have a concussed 3-year-old, still have not heard a peep back,” Rowe said.

According to Rowe, she has tried calling, emailing, and even filling out a survey to get a response from Carnival. She also submitted an incident report detailing how many staff members were alerted about the mess and how long it took for medical help to arrive. Despite all that, she says she hasn’t heard a word back.

“I can be a pretty understanding person, but my God,” she said. “Please reach out. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

Can passengers sue the Carnival cruise line for a slip and fall?

Slips, trips, and falls are the leading causes of injury aboard cruise ships, accounting for nearly 50% of all passenger and crew injuries. When these accidents result from negligence by the cruise line, injured passengers can—and often do—file lawsuits seeking compensation.

Carnival is no stranger to lawsuits like these. Most recently, a Chandler, Arizona resident filed a complaint against the company on Feb. 21, 2025, after slipping on a wet and hazardous deck surface aboard the Carnival Panorama in July 2024. The lawsuit alleges negligent maintenance, unsafe deck conditions, and Carnival’s failure to warn passengers of known hazards on its Lido Decks. The case, Spalding v. Carnival Corporation, is currently in the pre-trial stage.

The comments section erupted in outrage, rallying around a single piece of advice: It’s time to lawyer up and consider a lawsuit against Carnival.

“Gross negligence – yes. Lawyer up,” one commenter said.

“Isn’t that some sort of bio hazard? To not leave a sign?” another asked. “Sue them! That is uncalled for!!”

Overwhelmed by the flood of legal advice, Rowe finally hinted at her next move. In response to a plea that read, “Please, please get an attorney. Please,” she replied, “Doing this first thing in the morning after seeing all of these comments. Thank you.”

Rowe has not yet responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message. It has also reached out to Carnival via email for a statement.

