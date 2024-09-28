‘It must be because they look like a dumpster’: Woman goes through car wash. Then she realizes Cybertrucks are banned

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been turning heads ever since its release just last year, with its futuristic design and bold promises of durability.

However, its unconventional shape has reportedly presented unexpected challenges for owners.

Cybertruck owners have reported issues like rain damaging their windshield wipers, sharp panels sending them to the ER, and one owner even claiming that his futuristic truck nearly caused a fatal crash.

Now, an owner says she’s struggling to find a way to clean the massive truck.

Car wash sends Cybertruck away

TikToker and influencer Courtney Ferris (@courtferriswheel3) sparked discussion after revealing in a video, which has since garnered 134,300 views, that a car wash wouldn’t accept her Cybertruck.

“Well, it turns out that you can’t go through this car wash with a Cybertruck,” Ferris says, showing a sign near a car wash that reads, “Tesla CyberTrucks Not Allowed (Tesla Warranty does not cover Car Wash damage).”

“I don’t know why, but they don’t allow Cybertrucks,” Ferris continues. “It must be because they are too big maybe. Or look like a dumpster. I don’t know.”

“Hand wash only,” she captioned the video.

Can you put a Cybertruck through a car wash?

Some Cybertruck owners have shared the same complaints in forums, subreddits, and more about car washes refusing to accept their trucks.

Reportedly, this is due to the potential damage caused, such as one instance where a man’s truck completely stopped working after being washed—though it was eventually repaired.

However, Tesla has warned against using automatic car washes in the Cybertruck’s owner manual. They also stated damages caused by car washes are not covered by warranty.

“Tesla does not recommend taking Cybertruck through an automatic car wash,” the website advises.

Instead, if using water, owners are instructed to “flush grime and grit from the vehicle using a hose,” “mix a mild, pH-neutral soap (such as car shampoo) with water,” and “hand wash Cybertruck with a soft sponge.”

In the comments, users mostly criticize Courtney for not properly reading the sign at the car wash. Others bash the Cybertruck in general.

“I think it might be because (Tesla warranty does not cover car wash damage),” jokingly said one user, referring to the text on the sign.

“It literally says why on the paper you showed lmao,” wrote another, to wich Ferris jokingly responds, “I can’t read.”

“because they are literally built like plastic toy cars,” criticized a third. “a simple car wash can damage it lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ferris via email and Instagram direct message, and to Tesla via email, too.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.