‘You got about 30 seconds’: Man goes through car wash with no insurance. Then he turns around

A man driving around with no car insurance sees a police car and dips into the nearest car wash. Unfortunately for him, the car pulled into the car wash behind him.

Featured Video

TikTok user Ethan (@e_cold1955) posted what is potentially a parody video on Jan. 18. In the video, which has since amassed 234,000 views, Ethan is driving through a car wash. The on-screen caption explains, “When you have no insurance, so you pull through the car wash, but they follow you through the car wash.”

Ethan turns the camera to his rear window and shows viewers a car behind him in the car wash queue. It’s not clear what kind of vehicle it actually is.

Going through the car wash with no insurance

Back in 2023, a woman went viral after pulling into the Hardee’s drive-thru to avoid a police vehicle behind her in traffic. Viewers in the comments section of that clip expressed pride in the drive-thru worker’s empathetic response.

Advertisement

According to Car and Driver, driving a car without insurance is illegal in most United States jurisdictions. In some cases, you might get away with a simple ticket and fine, and in other situations you might end up in jail.

The situation might be different for Ethan if he lived in New Hampshire or Virginia, but even then you still have to do some paperwork before starting the engine. It’s also important to remember, as noted by this Reddit user based in New Hampshire, that these lax laws only apply in those states. If you frequently drive into other states, you’ll probably need an insurance policy anyway.

“Get the insurance. I lived in New Hampshire and got pulled over in Massachusetts and had to pay a fine, which sucks,” the Redditor wrote.

Advertisement

Viewers react to Ethan’s car wash journey

One viewer joked, “I got unlimited washes so I would’ve kept going back in.”

A second viewer said, “Would’ve pulled to the side and started detailing, bro.”

Another person said, “Would’ve bought insurance on my phone in that split second.”

Advertisement

One viewer wrote, “They be doing the most.”

Someone else suggested, “You got a good 30 seconds to get on the highway and dip.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ethan via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.