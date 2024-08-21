‘Totally scammed’: Car wash quotes driver $800 to wash paint off Benz. She uses a Scrub Daddy instead

This wealthy Beverly Hills influencer was almost scammed twice while trying to repair her dented car. Commenters say she wouldn’t have been in the situation if she’d just used some common sense.

Nicolette Gray (@nicolettegray) is a social media influencer known for showcasing her luxury lifestyle—like flying to a private place to go to a car auction, showing off her high-dollar shopping spree, and taking viewers on her expensive Paris trip.

She initially gained attention in 2018 after an appearance on the Dr. Phil show where she insisted on getting a $5,000 monthly allowance. She was quickly dubbed the “Beverly Hills Brat,” a moniker she embraced as she grew her social media following (it’s still her tagline on YouTube).

Gray now has more than 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube and a million on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her affluent and chaotic life.

A steep quote for a stain

In a viral TikTok, that has more than 1.4 million views, Gray shares that she was almost duped by a car wash that gave her an $800 quote to wash off a strange substance on her car.

Gray explains in the video that she paid what seems to be a random person on the street to pull out the dents in her car. The “repair person” put some kind of substance on the car as part of the process that Gray suspects is permanent paint.

“It’s stuck like this,” Gray says, worried.

When she went to a car wash to see if the problem could be fixed the worker literally told her: “The price that I’m gonna tell you, you’re gonna be like, ‘Damn.’”

“To do this job, that’s like $800,” the worker told her. “…That’s a big job to do to be honest.”

The worker advised Gray to call the dent repair person to see what they used, but when she called them up, the call went to voicemail automatically. Gray and her friend suspect the repair person blocked her.

Now, you’d think Gray took the car to the car wash only after attempting to clean the white residue off herself. Wrong.

It wasn’t until after she got the $800 quote that Gray tried to clean up the mess herself.

Taking a Scrub Daddy to the Benz

Lo and behold, the paint-like substance easily wiped off with some dish soap and water. Gray also used a Scrub Daddy, which is known for it’s ick-fighting powers, but in this case commenters felt it was too rough for the job.

“The way you just added so many scratches using that sponge,” a commenter wrote.

“The wax and clearcoat is also gonna come off that’s why they were asking $800,” a person said.

“That kind of soap damages the car paint btw,” another chimed in.

@nicolettegray i left and washed it off with a scrub daddy i couldn’t believe they said $800💀😂 ♬ original sound – Nicolette Gray

There are mixed messages online about whether dish soap is safe for cars. Some say it’ll remove the car’s clear coat and protective wax, while others claim it’s fine since the soap is non-abrasive (they use it on those oil-covered baby ducks, don’t they?).

“A microfiber towel and some water would have worked fine,” a person suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gray for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

