‘Fires right up’: Honda Accord driver trades in her 2009 with 432,000 miles on it. Here’s how she kept it going

If you were to imagine a car with over 430,000 miles on its odometer, you’d probably picture a rust bucket on its last legs. However, one TikToker recently proved that for a car with proper maintenance, mileage is just a number.

In a video posted on July 20, car salesman Theodore Vamos (@theodorevamos) gave a quick tour of a recently traded-in 2009 Honda Accord that defied all his expectations.

The old vehicle, which only ever had one owner, has clocked an astronomical 432,654 miles—and it’s still going strong.

“The reason I’m making this video is simply because of the mileage,” Theodore admits in the video. He then reveals the odometer reading.

As he turns the ignition key, the over 430,000 miles old engine starts without hesitation. “Fires right up,” he says, before adding, “Original engine, original transmission. It’s quiet. I don’t know if you can hear it, but I’m impressed.”

So, what’s the secret to keeping a car running for over 400,000 miles?

As Theodore explains, it was the previous owner’s dedication to timely maintenance. “The customer bought it brand new, drove the heck out of it, changed the oil, did the tire rotations, did the transmission fluid and spark plugs, and all that good stuff.”

According to one Medium article about car maintenance, the upkeep essentials include: Regularly changing your oil, air filters and topping up fluids, “including transmission fluid, coolant, and power steering fluid,” while also keeping tabs on the condition of your brakes, tires and car battery.

Other sources emphasize the importance of driving safely and performing weekly inspections as additional ways to extend your car’s lifespan. However, the most universal advice seems to be following your manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and addressing any issues as soon as they pop up.

As noted by Tune Tech Automotive, “Whether you’ve noticed a slight hum when you turn on the air conditioning or your car is pulling to one side, these little issues can become big problems if left unattended. Take care of minor problems at your earliest convenience to prevent further damage and costly repairs to your car down the road.”

