‘I did the same and got my money back’: Woman says her brother and dad were ‘scammed’ at the car dealership. So, she returns with them

A woman says she took her dad and brother back to the car dealership where they received a “bad deal” to speak to the manager.

In a video with over 553,000 views, Sandra (@sandrukess) sits in the backseat of a car.

The on-screen text reads, “When your dad and brother got scammed on a car purchase, so now I’m on the way to go yell at the dealership for them…”

Can you undo a car contract once it’s signed?

In the comments, viewers are divided. Some encourage Sandra to stick up for her dad and brother, while others warn that she may have difficulty getting the dealership to alter the contract.

“You ain’t do nothing. Paperwork and contract BEEN signed lmao this video is embarrassing,” one writes.

“Sadly dealers take advantage of people, I had to do the same for my dad and sister,” another says.

No federal law guarantees a “cool-down” period for potentially regretful car buyers to back out of a sale, according to Bankrate. However, some dealerships may offer a three to seven-day money back guarantee for those who change their mind.

Despite many doubters in the comments, Sandra says she successfully negotiated a new deal in a follow-up video.

She explains that the dealership tacked on nearly $9,000 worth of add-ons that her brother and dad didn’t request, sharply increasing the total loan through the dealership.

“It was [originally] $18,000. Of course, with interest it’ll be a little more,” she says. “From $18,000, they went up to almost $34,000. It was a lot of crazy add-ons. Even the interest rate was too high.”

How much did she lower the car’s final price?

Sandra says she called the dealership the next day to speak with the manager. She claims the manager assured her he would remove some of the add-on charges but didn’t send the revised contract by the end of the day. So, Sandra decides to go to the dealership in person to renegotiate.

She clarifies that she did not yell at the dealership workers, but came prepared with several questions and demands for the new contract.

Sandra says she was able to get the dealership to remove several pricey add-ons, such as GPS theft protection, in a second follow-up. The dealership also lowered the interest rate from 7.99% to 7.49%.

“That little bit makes a huge difference,” she says. Ultimately, she says she was able to bring down the price from $34,000 to $25,000.

“The manager was pretty cool. I feel like it was a good outcome,” she says.

In the comments, viewers praise Sandra’s bold move.

“Good for you. I just left the car business after 5 years and I actually respected people for looking out for their families,” one says.

“I’m car shopping at the moment, you’re coming with me once I find the one,” another jokes.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Sandra emphasizes the importance of knowing what add-ons are in your contract.

“Buying a car is a BIG deal. So make it a good one. I would also highly suggest looking at the add-ons in those contracts,” she writes. “That’s where they get you with the high prices.”

She also makes other suggestions for first time car buyers.

“Take your time, have them run the numbers multiple times if they have to. They can! They will!” she writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sandra via Instagram and TikTok direct message.



