‘The money is gone’: Did Capital One really ‘lose’ a customer’s account?

A woman claims that Capital One, a national bank, is losing customers’ bank accounts. But are her suspicions valid?

In a video with over 557,000 views, self-identifying “truth seeker” Michelle (@michelleinthematrix) says she heard a woman, whom she does not identify, say her Capital One business checking account seemingly disappeared into thin air.

“She says she logged into the app. The money is gone. The account is gone,” she says. “Calls them up. Can’t find the account. Can’t deposit money into the account.”

Michelle points to previous issues reported by Capital One customers, including an outage in January that paused deposits for several days, per NBC News.

“I’m not saying this is a fact. But I believe they are creating chaos on purpose,” she claims. “People will get fed up with the current systems, … and they will be sold a solution.”

She says she believes the solution will be a switch to fully digital currency.

“The game is rigged. Guess what happens when you have digital currency?” she says. “They can track it easier. They can manipulate it. They’re going to tax it, easier.”

However, current digital currencies like crypto are less regulated and harder to track than cash, per Fidelity.

Did Capital One actually ‘lose’ the woman’s account?

While Michelle doesn’t identify the woman whose account seemingly disappeared, several Redditors have complained that their business accounts were abruptly shut down or “lost.” But is there a reason?

One commenter points out that banks will close business accounts for several completely legal reasons.

“They’re not losing accounts—they’re revoking them,” they suggest.

According to Capital One, the bank reserves the right to revoke accounts without notice for several reasons, including active bankruptcy. A business account may also be closed if the owner uses it for personal transactions or if the business violates the bank’s terms.

But if a bank closes an account, the money doesn’t just disappear. The bank is required to send the customer a check or transfer the funds to a new account, per CNBC.

If Capital One did lose the woman’s account, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) protects depositors against loss of up to $250,000 per account.

Are bank customers worried?

In the comments, several Capital One customers expressed their concern following Michelle’s claims.

“I’ve been with Capital One for nearly 14 years. I may switch idk,” a viewer said.

“Capital One: What’s in your wallet? … No seriously, we don’t know,” another joked.

However, others joked that they “hope” Capital One loses one of their accounted.

“I hope they lose my credit card debt,” one wrote.

“Lose my car loan, please and thank you,” another said.

“They can lose that credit card account I owe a lot of money on,” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle and Capital One for further comment.

