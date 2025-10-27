“I’m nobody to them”: Peloton instructor Camila Ramon says a New York City fashion showroom left her in tears

Peloton instructor Camila Ramon is going viral after sharing a tearful storytime about what she described as one of her worst experiences in a long time.

Featured Video

In a TikTok post on her account, Ramon (@camilaramonnn) recounted feeling dismissed and belittled during a visit to a New York City fashion showroom. She didn’t name the brand, but the experience clearly left a mark.

Ramon said she left the appointment feeling humiliated.

“It was one of the worst experiences that I’ve had in a very long time at a fashion showroom in New York City,” she said, adding that she ended up “bawling” afterward.

Advertisement

Her raw honesty struck a chord online, drawing more than 68,800 views as of Friday and sparking conversations about how fashion spaces can make women feel excluded—especially those who don’t fit the industry’s narrow beauty standards.

What happened?

Ramon explained that she had been excited going into the appointment because she genuinely admired the brand. But the moment she arrived, she said, something felt off.

The man she was supposed to meet wasn’t there, and another employee told her to sit on the couch and wait. When her assigned contact finally showed up, she said he avoided eye contact and acted “very dismissive.”

Advertisement

“It’s like they didn’t want to interact with me,” she recalled.

Ramon also opened up about feeling anxious in those environments as “an athletic-built woman,” knowing most of the clothes wouldn’t fit. That feeling was confirmed when the man helping her reportedly told her the brand’s sizes mostly ran in a 2 or 4.

“It’s very mentally [expletive] because I know I’m not going to fit into most of those things,” she said.

Advertisement

He eventually pointed her toward two racks of clothes to try, but Ramon said his disinterest never lifted. Each time she asked for help or sizing advice, she said he brushed her off, leaving her feeling invisible.

“I’m nobody to them,” she said, describing how the situation drove her to tears in the bathroom when nothing fit.

She called her stylist for support, who urged her to ask the staff for help again, but Ramon said it was clear the employees wanted nothing to do with her.

“These people don’t want to help me,” she remembered saying. “They don’t want to interact with me.”

Advertisement

By the end, she said she was done tolerating that kind of treatment.

“As I continue to potentially have more events, I don’t want to interact with people like that,” she explained, asking her followers to recommend “kind” and “size-inclusive brands.”

Though she told herself, “This person’s energy has nothing to do with me,” she admitted the experience still got under her skin. Her final message to viewers was simple: “Do not let anybody make you feel like less than.”

Advertisement

Celebrities recount getting snubbed by designers

Ramon certainly isn’t the first celebrity to call out a designer or store. In fact, many stars have spoken out, sharing their myriad experiences of being shamed for their bodies or publicly criticized for them.

Plus-size stars like Ashley Graham, Dascha Polanco, and Bebe Rexha have shared stories of being unable to find designers to dress them for major red carpet events, highlighting a persistent problem in the fashion world.

Graham, for instance, said she couldn’t attend the 2016 Met Gala because no designer would make her a gown. And Polanco called out brands for dressing only sample-size influencers while neglecting her size. Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy has also spoken about struggling to secure a designer for the Oscars.

Advertisement

Some of the most notable public incidents include Adele, who in 2012 was called “a little too fat” by Karl Lagerfeld, to which she responded proudly, “I represent the majority of women, and I’m very proud of that.”

These examples show that even big-name stars can face judgment and exclusion based on appearance or personal style choices.

Viewers who watched Ramon’s clip were surprised that any designer would refuse to help dress her. Many considered the store’s decision a major missed opportunity.

Advertisement

One person wrote, “They missed their opportunity to have an amazing client/customer.”

Another chimed in with a pop culture twist. They wrote, “In the words of Ms. Julia Roberts: Big mistake, HUGE!”

A third encouraged Ramon directly, saying, “Girl! You are somebody! … You don’t need that brand. They, on the other hand, need you!!! Remember this experience and NEVER go to them again! You will find something and you will be GORGEOUS!!!!!”

Advertisement

Others urged her to name the store publicly.

“Drop the name,” one woman wrote. “We ride at dawn!”

“Need names, Cami,” added another.

A third viewer emphasized avoiding giving the store money.

Advertisement

“No, because give us the name, I do not want to give them money,” they said.

One commenter shared a similar experience and offered advice: “Camila… who did this to you, so we don’t shop there? I had an experience like this once, and I ended up talking to a lead for the company to make things right. It sucks in the moment so much.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ramon for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.



