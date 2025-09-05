There’s officially a “Call of Duty” movie in the works—here’s what we know so far

A Call of Duty movie is in the works at Paramount. This marks the first time the game will be adapted for film or television, so gaming fans have a lot to say about the news.

Featured Video

Call of Duty is a fan-favorite video game franchise that debuted in 2003. In the 20+ years since its inception, there have been over 30 games and spin-offs. CoD is now one of the most popular media franchises out there. By 2023, Call of Duty had sold over 500 million copies. It also has 100 million monthly active players across gaming platforms.

What do we know about the Call of Duty movie?

According to Variety, Paramount signed a deal with Activision to bring Call of Duty to life on the big screen. The studio will develop, produce, and distribute the project. There’s been no news about the story route of the CoD movie, but the possibilities are endless. The outlet reports that the current goal is to make one “blockbuster movie.” From there, they hope its success will lead to more projects.

Advertisement

“With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started,” Activision president Rob Kostich shared in a statement.

What are fans saying about the Call of Duty movie?

The reactions to the Call of Duty news are mixed. Some fans are hopeful, while others don’t have faith in Paramount’s ability to adapt the game. Paramount previously adapted the Halo games into a TV series, but cancelled the show after two seasons. However, they have had major success with their Sonic the Hedgehog films. You can check out some tweets from gamers below…

“If Paramount puts the same level of effort into this as they did with the first Transformers (2007) movie, they’ll have a major franchise in their hands,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

if paramount puts the same level of effort into this as they did with the first transformers (2007) movie, they’ll have a major franchise in their hands — Kaya ‘Dalamanli’ Wesley (@kayadalamanli) September 2, 2025

“This is going to be so cool for gamers and movie fans,” one hopeful commentator shared.

This is going to be so cool for gamers and movie fans — Ritesh ✳️ (@PudgyRitesh) September 2, 2025

“Imagine a whole universe of Call of Duty movies and shows… the possibilities are insane,” someone else considered.

Advertisement

Imagine a whole universe of Call of Duty movies and shows… the possibilities are insane 😱 — Cassy (@cassytarlton) September 2, 2025

“Hope we get Captain Price and Soap on the big screen,” another fan wrote.

Hope we get Captain Price and Soap on the big screen 🔥 — Vent It (@VentItMedia) September 2, 2025

“The great thing about a Call of Duty movie is that Halo has set the bar so disgustingly low,” another person pointed out.

Advertisement

The great thing about a Call of Duty movie is that Halo has set the bar so disgustingly low — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 2, 2025

“Honestly, Call of Duty is better off staying in the video game field. I was never a big fan of video game franchises converting to actual movies. However, if it’s done right, will definitely be successful,” one person tweeted.

Honestly, Call of Duty is better off staying in the video game field. I was never a big fan of video game franchises converting to actual movies. However, if it’s done right, will definitely be successful. https://t.co/VWE9YTukyh — DERRICK S. 🦦 (@StewieOoowee) August 29, 2025

“Get Sam Hargrave to direct the Call of Duty movie, he basically already made 2 Call of Duty films with Extraction 1 & 2,” another fan suggested.

Advertisement

Get Sam Hargrave to direct the Call of Duty movie, he basically already made 2 Call of Duty films with Extraction 1 & 2 pic.twitter.com/dAsEoOMh0v — XpertFusion (AKA MovieFusion) (@xpertfusion3) September 2, 2025

“The Call of Duty movie better be good, I DESPERATELY want this series to take a W for once,” one fan pleaded.

the call of duty movie better be good i DESPERATELY want this series to take a W for once pic.twitter.com/cNvU1559Kx — Avacado (@5_avacado) September 2, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.