‘So you’re penalized FOR having insurance’: Man sends insurance info after getting bill for ambulance ride. He can’t believe his new total

Health insurance can benefit plan holders by covering part of the cost of unexpected, expensive treatments and services they may incur when sick or injured. However, one man says this final bill for an ambulance ride actually increased when he gave the hospital his insurance information.

In a video with over 10.3 million views, Robby Witt (@thesephew) calls a customer service representative with the company that billed him for his daughter’s “life-saving ambulance ride.” He does not specify which company or organization sent him the bill.

“I think there’s a mistake on the bill. We got a bill and realized you didn’t have our insurance. So we sent you the insurance, and it looks like the bill went up,” he explains to the customer service worker. “The first bill we got without insurance was $600. The second one was almost $1,300.”

The worker explains that the first bill included a discount only given to patients who don’t have health insurance.

“You’re not eligible for the discount because you’re insured,” the worker explains. “The bill was $2,342.14. We billed your insurance and they only paid $1,070.85.”

Why are ambulance rides cheaper without insurance?

Witt asks the worker if he can go back to the initial bill with the discount if his insurance isn’t billed.

“You’re insured so you aren’t eligible for the discount,” the worker replies.

Witt claps back, asking if he can just “cancel” his insurance to re-qualify for the discounted bill. The worker says, “No.”

“Oh I needed to cancel it before I got the service to get the discount,” Witt replies sarcastically. “So I’ll get cheaper healthcare if I’m uninsured.”

The worker doesn’t suggest canceling the health insurance plan, but confirms that Witt would only be eligible for the discount if he doesn’t have health insurance.

“Is this common? I pay for insurance and end up paying more out of pocket?” Witt asks.

The worker explains that there is a “new law that passed,” California Law AB 716.

AB 716 requires ground transportation services—like ambulances for medical emergencies—to be billed to uninsured patients at the Medi-Cal or Medicare rate, instead of the rate billed to private insurance. This means uninsured people are charged less for the same service than private insurance.

Ultimately, private insurance may only cover a portion of the bill, leaving insured patients with a high out-of-pocket cost compared to uninsured patients.

“So if I have the incentives straight here, if I want to pay less for medical care, I should cancel my insurance,” he asks the worker again.

“I don’t know sir,” the worker replies.

On-screen text reads, “This is not satire. This is the state of healthcare in America for a lifesaving ambulance ride for my daughter. The state of California is penalizing citizens who have insurance.”

Viewers react to billing difference

In the comments, viewers question the benefit of private health insurance.

“So you’re penalized FOR having insurance,” one writes.

“Not eligible for discount because you’re insured. Why are we paying for insurance when it makes us have to pay more for medical care?!” another says.

“I’m convinced there is zero logic in American healthcare,” a third adds.

Others point out the pricing difference between what healthcare systems bill private insurance versus state insurance.

“The fact they can discount $1,700 so easily just proves the insane markup,” a viewer says.

“2300$? Do you actually buy the ambulance?” another asks.

“$600 is still insane for an ambulance ride call me an Uber,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Witt via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.



