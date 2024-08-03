‘It’s for one of our workers’: Burlington shopper tries to buy item worker is ‘hiding’ in the back. Manager told her ‘no’

Are Burlington workers cutting in line for store items? Or is this just one of the few perks of working in retail? A customer claims workers at an undisclosed Burlington are “gatekeeping” when it comes to items “in the back of the store.”

Mom of four and fashion blogger Angelina (@anggg239) made the claim in a TikTok she recorded outside the store after workers reportedly denied letting her purchase a blanket she spotted in “the back.” She posted the video on Wednesday. Since then, it has gained more than 825,800 views and counting. However, many of her viewers disagree that she had a right to the blanket.

How did the workers ‘gatekeep’?

In the video, Angelina faces the camera in the Burlington parking lot. “So at this Burlington right here, they are gatekeeping. So I seen a Casper blanket, and it was in the back, and I asked the lady, ‘Can I please purchase it?’” she claims.

She seems to be referring to a Casper the Friendly Ghost Halloween blanket that has gone viral on TikTok.

According to Angelina, the worker got a manager, and “The manager was, like, ‘No.’” The TikToker says she pointed out that the item was “right there” and asked again if she could purchase it.

“[The manager] said, ‘No, it’s for one of our workers.’ And I was like, ‘But I didn’t think you guys are allowed to do that. The customer’s here that wants to purchase it,’” she continues in her claim.

In conclusion, Angelina asks, “Burlington, why can’t the customer purchase it? I said, ‘That just doesn’t make any sense.’ But I guess that’s just what the workers are doing.”

Halloween character blankets are a hot commodity

Angeline is not the first Burlington customer who has complained about workers allegedly hiding viral Halloween blankets in the stock room.

In July, a customer named Leanna said she saw a rack full of the blankets, but a worker took them off the sales floor before she got a good look. When she asked a worker to bring the rack back out, the worker brought individual blankets instead.

As the Daily Dot previously reported, “Leanna said her suspicions were aroused when another worker emerged from the stock room with one of the Hello Kitty blankets from the rack. However, when asked, the worker repeatedly said she could buy the blanket because she was off the clock.”

The practice isn’t limited to Burlington, however. Customers at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods have said workers hid the viral blankets or blocked them from buying the few they managed to find on the sales floor. The Hello Kitty Halloween blankets are particularly popular, and workers have admitted to hiding the blankets or other Hello Kitty items for themselves.

What does Burlington say about this?

Burlington‘s website does not seem to have a stated policy on employee holds in its employee benefits section.

Still, the company does have a layaway policy that is presumably available to employees. It states, “Placing items on Layaway requires a minimum deposit of $10 or 20%, whichever is greater, a non-refundable $5 service fee, and a $10 cancellation fee unless otherwise required by law.”

If an item was on layaway for an employee, it is likely that the item would be on hold and preclude its sale to a customer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burlington via email for more information.

Viewers say it’s common in retail

Despite Angelina’s frustrations, commenters seemed to overwhelmingly support the store workers.

P (@bbygirl.ela) wrote, “Who said workers can’t do that? lol I used to work at Marshall’s and they always let us save some stuff.”

“Girl, no matter what retail store you go they usually have us hand pick first before we even bring it out to the floor,” a second viewer said. “I used to do that all the time when I used to work for Ross.”

Oyuky Betanzos (@laaukyy21) wrote, “Hi. I use to work at Burlington and yes we can make purchases but we would have them on hold until we are our lunch or clock out or before our shift. If a customer would want to buy it they can’t.”

Another former retail worker said, “I worked at tj maxx . Best believe I got first dibs on all the good stuff. The only plus. Working in retail.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angelina via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

