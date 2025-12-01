“Even square, it’s delicious”: Burger King’s new SpongeBob Krabby Whopper is bringing Bikini Bottom to the drive-thru

Burger King is diving headfirst into nostalgia marketing with a new SpongeBob SquarePants crossover tied to the upcoming movie release. The chain just unveiled the Krabby Whopper, a real-world riff on the show’s iconic Krabby Patty, complete with a yellow square bun, along with several other themed menu items.

Featured Video

TikTok reviewers and fast-food creators are already flooding the internet with first looks, early reviews, and plenty of opinions on whether Burger King did Bikini Bottom justice.

What’s on the Burger King SpongeBob menu?

Burger King has been teasing this crossover for weeks, but finally released the full details on Monday, Dec. 1. This is a day earlier than some were expecting, and SpongeBob fans are sure to be delighted.

Advertisement

Burger King

“This latest partnership with The SpongeBob™ Movie might just be our most exciting menu yet, with four delicious menu innovations, one-of-a-kind kids toys, and exclusive packaging including two special edition BK crowns,” said Burger King Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky for the press release.

Themed menu items include:

SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper®—The one with the square bun.

Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots—Coin-shaped to celebrate Mr. Krabs’ infamous greed.

Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie—It’s pink like Patrick.

Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float—Cold foam doesn’t sound tropical, but it might taste good.

Advertisement

You can also get all four with the Bikini Bottom Bundle, plus SpongeBob toys and a themed crown in the King Jr. Meal.

This is all to promote The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, coming to U.S. theaters on Dec. 19.

“You forgot to tuck in the pickles”

TikTok has been craving this fast food crossover. Burger King workers have been doing numbers by showing off the goods before they’re released to the general public, including @boss_ladyyyy28, who demonstrated how they’ll be assembling the Krabby Whopper.

Advertisement

It looks like a pretty standard Whopper aside from the bun, and some commenters expressed disappointment in the lack of extensive care that’s supposed to go into a Krabby Patty.

“You forgot to tuck in the pickles,” wrote @chris_co2014.

Of course, this is fast food, so they’re not going to have time to put ketchup faces on every pickle slice. Direct your complaints to corporate.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, @burgerkinggirl21 showed off one of the two SpongeBob crowns kids can get with their King Jr. meals.

Bailey (@baileyfink_) in New York even managed to put out a review video already.

Advertisement

“Even square, it’s delicious,” she said of the Krappy Whopper.

She went on to describe the bacon tots as good enough to be “dangerous.” The danger level would likely double if customers added Malibu rum to the pineapple float like she suggested. Please slurp responsibly.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.