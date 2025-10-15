Burger King’s orange and black “Jack-O-Lantern” Whoppers are back for Halloween—what do they taste like?

Burger King’s Halloween menu has returned for 2025, complete with an eye-catching orange “Jack-O-Lantern” Whopper bun covered in black sesame seeds.

Featured Video

The seasonal lineup, which also includes Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and a purple Franken-Candy Sundae, has taken over social media as creators test out the so-called “Monster Menu.”

The question on everyone’s minds is, of course, how that orange-colored bread with the black sesame seeds tastes. Is it pumpkin-flavored, or is it more of a nightmare for the mouth? TikTok tasters are weighing in.

What’s in Burger King’s Halloween Whopper bun?

Burger King announced this year’s Halloween items on Sept. 29, calling it their “Monster Menu.”

Advertisement

For the first time, the Vampire Nuggets are available to the kids in the King Jr. Meal to go with their Scooby-Doo surprise.

“This year, we’ve dialed up the fun and flavor, not only with our ‘Monster Menu’ line-up complete with themed menu innovation, packaging, and a special crown, but also with collectible buckets and Scooby-Doo toys – creating even more experiences for everyone,” said Burger King Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky.

While the nuggets are shaped like fangs and bats and the mozzarella fries are completely normal other than coming in a mummy-themed container, that bun tends to be the scariest thing on the menu. This isn’t the first year Burger King has trotted out its orange Halloween bun, and every year, people wonder what that could possibly taste like.

Here’s the big reveal—it tastes like a bun. The orange color is not a product of dye, but a bit of added paprika that doesn’t impact the flavor of the bread. The sesame seeds, as always, taste like pretty much nothing. It’s a bit anti-climactic, but at least it’s edible.

Advertisement

TikTok tries Burger King’s Monster Menu

TikTok food reviews are still a big draw in late 2025, and Halloween menus are often viewer favorites. It’s the best holiday of the year, after all, even among the many that involve a lot of eating.

Last week, @laneygrn tried some Burger King fare for the first time ever. She particularly enjoyed the Franken-Candy Sundae, opening her mouth so you can hear the sizzle of the green popping candy.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’ve ever had Burger King ice cream,” she admitted. “This is good!”

She enjoyed her customized Whopper, as it is just a normal Whopper with a colorful bun, but she did call the orange and black theme “fun.”

Advertisement

Reviewer couple @cocoeatz, on the other hand, insisted that the bun did taste a little better than usual. However, this might just be their brain tricking them because it likes the bright colors.

“Dare I say, this is even better than the normal Whopper,” said one reviewer.

“Something about that orange bun,” said the other.

Advertisement

Morgan Chomps (@morganchompz) also concluded that the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper was as good as ever, but the color change didn’t improve anything.

“It’s nothing super new,” she added. “I mean, I’ve had a bacon and cheese Whopper before.”

She still gave her favorite fast food burger a 9.5 out of 10.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.