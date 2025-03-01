‘It has done me wonders’: Woman shares the one product she used to regrow her hairline

Most men and roughly half of women will experience hair loss during their lifetime. In spite of how common it is, hair loss still carries a stigma that fuels a billion-dollar industry.

A woman recently shared the one hair serum that she claims helped regrow her hair. Many viewers seem to agree with her recommendation.

Seattle-based hairstylist Brianna Polidova (@itsjustbrennaaa) uploaded her recommendation to TikTok along with photographic proof of the product’s efficacy.

Right at the start of the video, Polidova says, “This is how I got my hairline from this, to this.”

As she says this, two images of her flash on the screen, showcasing her hairline before and after she purportedly used the hair product. In the first, her hairline appears sparse. In the second, her hairline looks like it has filled out and appears more lush.

The hair serum Polidova uses is the Briogeo Destined for Density Caffeine Biotin MegaStrength Peptide Density Serum.

“This right here is my holy grail. I’ve purchased about four of these in the past year and it has done me wonders. Go and get yourself this serum if you want a full hairline this year,” she says.

What is a hair serum and can it help thinning hair?

A hair serum is a lightweight styling product that can have many uses like controlling frizz, adding shine, and providing a protective layer against damage. The Briogeo serum that Polidova recommends is advertised for hair thinning and loss.

According to Briogeo’s website, this serum is “clinically proven to increase hair density by up to 3X in 16 weeks,” and contains ingredients like caffeine, copper peptides, and biotin. With regular use, the company claims customers will see a difference in their hair in as few as 16 weeks.

Viewers share their own reviews

According to Polidova and several other TikTok users in her comments, this product does seem to get positive results.

One person left their own endorsement of the serum. They commented, “I’ve been using this since last Christmas and … was in awe at how much my hair grew in 6 months!!! Highly recommend.”

“THIS SAVED MY HAIRLINE GODBLESS,” another person shared.

Others also endorsed other products from the same line.

“I love this brand!!! Have the shampoo and conditioner,” said one.

“Their entire line is so good. [I] swear by it,” wrote another.

Some people also shared other recommendations like the Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, and Minoxidil, which can be taken orally or applied topically.

The Daily Dot reached out to Polidova via Instagram direct message, and to Briogeo via email.

