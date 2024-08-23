‘They are so annoyed’: Man can’t get good deal at car dealership. Then he brings in his wife

A woman says she had to step in at the car dealership when they wouldn’t give her husband a good price on a vehicle, sparking discussion on car negotiation in the comments.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikToker Roxy Scarborough (@roxy.scarborough) shared a clip of her sitting at the car dealership. On-screen text reads, “When your man couldn’t get them to the price you wanted, so you had to get involved.”

As is turns out, Scarborough revealed in a comment that she has 20 years of sales experience. And her expertise really shone through in her video.

In the clip, the car salesman brings out a contract and says, “All right family, I got the friends and family discount in here from my GM.” She carefully reads the contract, even though they came in at the price she wanted, and eventually says they’ll sign. Her husband laughs in the background.

Scarborough’s success in scoring a great deal impressed other women in the comments. They asked her to share negotiation tips, noting that they’ve experienced unfair treatment, or a “pink tax,” at car dealerships.

One shared that they “have never bought a new car” and recently visited a Honda dealership.

“I was the perfect target,” they wrote.

“Can you give us some pointers on how to do that? Because we went, and they were just talking to my husband,” another asked.

Her negotiation tips

In a five-part follow-up series, Scarborough offers her best advice to women for getting a good deal on a sale. Her first tip: “Bring someone disagreeable.”

“You need someone who is going to convince you that you do not need this vehicle,” she says. “You are not in love with in, and you can walk away.”

She also recommends researching beforehand so you can come into the dealership knowing exactly what you want and what price to expect.

Then, when you enter the dealership, let a car salesperson approach you. “You want someone hungry to make a deal,” she says. She also suggests taking the test drive past another dealership and telling your salesperson that you’re getting other quotes today, too.

Her next tip: Go at the end of the month. According to Scarborough, many salespeople have a number to hit by the end of the month to get commission. And they’re more likely to give you a better deal to meet those numbers.

She notes that negotiation doesn’t end when you land on a final number, either. She tells viewers to “get some caffeine” and pay close attention to any additional costs they try to tack on at the end, such as an extended warranty, paint protection, and ceramic coating.

“A lot of this is just grossly overpriced,” she says.

When you’re about to close the deal, Scarborough tells viewers don’t to negotiate based on a monthly payment.

“You need to be focused on the amount of the total loan, the interest rate, and the term,” she says. “And don’t forget that the finance guy is really just another salesperson. He makes a commission on add-ons and interest rates.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Scarborough via email for further comment.

