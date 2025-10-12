“Tell her to get bent”: Bride insists her bridesmaids tan, then says they’re too dark and “sabotaged” her wedding

A bride’s attempt to control every detail of her wedding, including the skin tone of her bridesmaids, landed her on Reddit’s infamous r/Bridezilla forum.

Featured Video

According to a since-deleted post from one bridesmaid, the bride demanded that her entire bridal party get spray tans for “consistency,” despite refusing to get one herself.

Commenters have already convinced one bridesmaid to stand up to her.

Spray tans for thee, but not for me

Last week, Redditor u/Master-Effective-771 vented about this development in the infamous Bridezilla sub. She reported that this bride demanded that her bridesmaids all get spray tans, but backtracked when they came back tan.

Advertisement

“A few of us went and actually got the tans done, thinking it would calm her down, but nope,” the post reads. “She flipped out saying we looked too dark and accused us of trying to ‘sabotage her look.’ She even told one bridesmaid she should try to scrub hers off before the wedding.”

If you’re wondering why she felt that the tans were too dark, it might have something to do with her own skin.

“The funny part is… she’s very pale herself and doesn’t plan on getting one. When someone asked why she wouldn’t also do it, she said: ‘I’m the bride, I don’t need to. Everyone else has to match me.’”

Sounds like someone is in a bit of denial, and is making it everyone’s problem. Now, the bridal party is turning on her, turning the whole fiasco into her problem alone.

Advertisement

“Now the group chat is a total mess. Some bridesmaids are refusing to redo it, one is considering backing out completely, and the bride keeps sending long guilt-trip messages about how her wedding will be ruined if we don’t do what she says.”

“I knew she could be a little controlling, but this is wild.”

This, dear reader, is what psychologists call “emotional blackmail.”

“DON’T FEED THE MONSTER”

Members of the Bridezilla forum are doing their duty here, encouraging the OP to stand her ground and refuse to enable immature and controlling behavior. The only thing that can slay Bridezilla is the word “no.”

Advertisement

“Honestly, you all should have told her to get bent,” wrote u/Prudent_Border5060. “DON’T FEED THE MONSTER.”

“She got what she wanted and is now throwing a tantrum like a child, honestly is being in the wedding worth the stress?” asked u/RepresentativeGrab44.

Advertisement

Some even saw this as a bodily autonomy issue.

“Nope. You shouldn’t have to do anything to your body you don’t want to,” said u/GlitteringBeat213. “The chemicals are nasty.”

The top comment managed to convince the bridesmaid to decline the spray tan.

Advertisement

“Tell her ‘no’ from now on,” advised u/byteme747. “You will do the normal stuff but no more BS about tans or other crap. She’s gone off the deep end. And stop enabling it.”

“Yeah, I think you’re right,” the OP replied. “We’ve all been tiptoeing around her because we didn’t want drama, but it’s just making things worse. I don’t mind doing the usual bridesmaid stuff, but I’m definitely drawing the line at changing my skin color or doing anything that feels ridiculous. If she wants to spiral over that, that’s on her.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.