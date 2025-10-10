“Ballin’ on a McBudget”: DIY bride claims she clipped her wedding flowers from McDonald’s

Wedding floral arrangements can be surprisingly pricey, even when trying to lower costs by picking less-expensive blooms. One bride on TikTok took matters into her own hands (and gardening shears) by clipping hydrangeas from a bush in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Featured Video

Olivia Schlottach (@oliviaschlottach) recently shared a video that allegedly showed her collecting flowers for her wedding from a McDonald’s parking lot. That being said, none of the clips actually showed her taking flowers from the bush itself, and could therefore also be an elaborate set-up for the “Wedding DIY” video.

Frugal bride allegedly uses McDonald’s for wedding flowers

In the viral clip, Olivia stood outside a McDonald’s with a pair of pruning shears and a large plastic bucket next to a large flowering bush. The next clip showed the bucket full of greenery, stems sticking upward, before she quickly closed the lid.

Advertisement

Finally, there was another clip of floral arrangements neatly placed in vases at her home. The video has drawn more than 594.9K views and 47.6K likes and is captioned, “Ballin’ on a McBudget.”

Although viewers never saw her actually snip flowers from the bushes, the implication was clear enough to spark a wave of reactions. Olivia added text overlay to the post that read, “Me when I told people I was getting my wedding florals at McDonald’s,” and tagged it with phrases like “DIY bride” and “budget wedding ideas.”

Advertisement

TikTok reacts to Olivia’s viral wedding hack

Many people took the TikTok video at face value, assuming she had really taken blooms from the restaurant’s landscaping. Others thought it might just be a clever joke about saving money during wedding season. After all, the lack of direct footage left room for interpretation.

Still, the idea of a “McDonald’s bouquet” was enough to grab attention. Some brides even called the move resourceful, noting that landscaping plants often need trimming anyway.

The comments section quickly filled with mixed opinions. One supporter wrote, “It’s healthy for bushes and trees and to be pruned anyways. You’re doing them a service.” Another viewer added humor to the thread, saying, “I got all my landscaping rocks from Target’s parking lot.”

Advertisement

A few users also pointed out that taking flowers from public or private property could be illegal in certain areas, depending on city or state laws.

Others were more skeptical. “For legal reasons I’ll pretend this is a joke 😂,” one commenter said. Another user criticized the idea, writing, “If you need to steal flowers maybe wedding shouldn’t be the priority 🤷🏽‍♀.”

Some viewers even offered advice on how to make the scheme more believable. One joked, “Ok I could get behind this but I’d have to act like I was from a landscaping company like I would get a costume and everything. It would still be cheaper than a florist I guess.”

Advertisement

@oliviaschlottach did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.