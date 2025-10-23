“I am BAWLING”: Groom breaks down after bride gifts him his dream truck, a classic Ford F100

A groom was left in tears after his bride surprised him with his dream car, going back to his childhood—a classic Ford F100 pickup truck. The video by TikTok star Jenna Liston (@jennaliston) drew over 200,000 views and many approving (and some jealous) comments from fans.

Liston spent a long time saving up and keeping this a secret from her husband-to-be, and it looks like the effort was well worth it.

How to make a cowboy cry

Liston posted the wedding gift video on Tuesday, showing how she blindfolded and led her groom to the only thing that could come close to matching the joy of marrying a woman who would do this for him. The caption reads, “surprising him with his childhood dream car.”

Out by the truck, Liston put a 10-gallon hat on him and spoke for a bit before he turned around. The look on his face is priceless. He might have been trying to hide the fact that this made him cry at first, but then he clearly wiped away tears as the shot panned to show the F100 in green and white.

Cowboys have emotions, too.

In her responses to commenters, Liston said she “saved up for so long to make this all happen,” but that it was “worth every penny.” She also remarked that it was incredibly difficult to keep the surprise hidden from her fiance for all that time, but that it was also the “most rewarding” secret ever.

She also promised a full audio version of the video for the future and suggested there might be a series on the story.

Ford F-series pickup trucks are incredibly popular in the U.S., especially the early, classic models. The F150 is the most popular, followed closely by the F100. First known as the F1—Ford’s first post-WWII pickup truck—they renamed it to F100 in 1953 to commemorate the company’s 50th anniversary.

“Not you giving him his dream girl AND truck!”

TikTok commenters widely gushed over the sweet video, with some men expressing a wee bit of jealousy. Most, however, are happy for a man who had two dreams come true in a single day.

“Not you giving him his dream girl AND truck!” wrote @kaylareporting.

“God I’ve seen what you’ve done for others,” prayed @danglindale.

“Omg I am BAWLING!!!!” @whitehausbridal declared. “You are heaven sent, Edwin couldn’t be luckier to have a lady like you.”

“I’ve never shipped a relationship harder in my liiiiife,” cried @denvermcquaid.

You’ll find a lot of weeping emojis in these comments.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jennaliston for comment via TikTok.

