‘Quite literally would have never guessed what you were about to say’: Man opens Zoom app after his meeting ends. Then he catches his boss doing something wild

A remote worker posted in a viral TikTok that he inadvertently saw something he wished he didn’t during a Zoom meeting. Nick (@nickfromohio) appeared visibly troubled in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 3.4 million views on the app.

In it, he delineated how he caught his boss getting peanut butter rubbed on his toes by a woman who wasn’t his wife.

Secret peanut butter

“My boss accidentally left our Zoom meeting running,” he began. “And this is just a public service announcement for anybody that uses technology: Close or end any communication with another person before you decide to do anything else in your day, or else you might end up like me.”

Nick continues his shocking tale. “I left the meeting like two minutes early, OK? I turned my camera off; I picked up food; I came back, and when I sat down on my laptop to watch a YouTube video ’cause I usually like to watch YouTube while I eat, I noticed that my light was still, like, flashing green-red, meaning that the camera’s live.”

Seeing that his camera was still on, Nick decided to try to shut it off. “So I go to go close out of the Zoom app, and what do I see? I see my boss still on camera in the far portion of his office, laying on the ground with his.” At this point in the video, Nick gulps and takes a beat, seemingly preparing himself for the bombshell he’s about to lay on his viewers. “Laying on the ground with his toes out. And there was a stranger, stranger to me—it wasn’t his wife—and she was rubbing peanut butter on them.”

Shocked by the sight, Nick said that he was having a difficult time processing what he just witnessed. “And so I don’t know if I’m gonna get fired or if I’m gonna have a job forever.” After the video briefly cuts, Nick returns to speak directly into the camera. “How does this keep happening?”

Zoom embarrassment

There have been a number of humiliating Zoom encounters that have been documented and uploaded to social media. This TikToker went viral after recording herself speaking to her boss when her chair suddenly broke. It caused her to crash to the floor, and all of it was caught on camera.

Unlike Nick’s video, the egg was on her face, and not her boss’, who expressed concern for her well-being throughout the encounter. “Are you recording this?” she asked, red-faced after popping up when her chair broke during the meeting.

A redditor said she was horrified after realizing her camera was turned on during a Zoom meeting. She was aghast to learn that everyone in the meeting could see her diligently folding laundry as they discussed work tasks.

Other Bosses caught on Zoom

In 2021, local news agency WBRZ reported that a Department of Education boss was caught drinking alcohol during a Zoom meeting. The government employee in question, during the conference, could be seen whipping “out a bottle of Ciroc … while nearly 40 people were on a call.”

Another Reddit user posted about a situation involving their boss engaging in what seemed like similarly inappropriate behavior to Nick’s story. They said that their manager was “caught with both hands down [his] pants while on camera in [a] Zoom meeting.” Judging from the comments in the now-deleted post, it seems that the employee reported the boss’ actions to the company’s human resources department.

In another account of managers behaving badly on camera, The Ghana Report published a report involving a boss and their secretary. During a Zoom meeting, the two could clearly be seen engaging in sexual intercourse. The outlet writes that it seems like the boss can be seen attempting to shut the camera off. However, they were unsuccessful in doing so. The government official was purportedly “relieved of his post” immediately following the incident.

Furthermore, a similar situation occurred in Brazil during a call about providing food for students.

TikTokers had varying opinions

Some folks who responded to the video seemed to think that Nick would only benefit from this error. “Congratulations on your promotion,” one person penned.

Another thinks that Nick should’ve kept the screen recording saved, just in case. “Please tell me you screen recorded. That’s job security.”

“Time to ask for that promotion,” another echoed.

One person joked that Nick was able to find something entertaining to look at while he enjoyed his meal. “At least you found something to watch while you ate,” they wrote.

Others thought that he should let the boss know what he saw. “Just bring up peanut butter in convo a few times. Assert dominance.”

“I’d be gifting peanut butter so he knows I know,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nick via TikTok comment for further information.

