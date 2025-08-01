“I didn’t know I would fall off as quickly as I did”: Bobbi Althoff’s “Really Good” podcast is coming to an end

It’s the end of an era for Bobbi Althoff, as the online personality announces that her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, is coming to an end. She made the announcement during what turned out to be her final episode on July 31.

“Guys, I don’t think there’s any really good way to say this, but this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast,” she began. After a moving rendition of Hallelujah, Althoff, who was wearing all-black mourning clothes, spilled the beans.

“This podcast started off with just a girl with a dream to make more money,” she quipped.

“I knew when I started that it was gonna go places. I didn’t know that I would fall off as quickly as I did. To be honest, I did think this was gonna last a bit longer. But nevertheless, it lasted a minute, and I’m proud of the accomplishments I had. I’m pretty sad it had to end like this, but it’s OK… It has been a dream, every second of it.”

Divorce and controversy

After establishing herself as a mommy TikToker, Althoff launched her podcast in mid-2023. Her deadpan humor and overall cluelessness helped the podcast — which featured guests like Megan Trainor, Offset, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Derulo, and Michael Cera — soar in popularity.

But it was Bobbi’s interview with Drake that really put her on the map. The intimate discussion, which featured the pair in bed together, amassed 1 billion views and 300 million likes, according to Deadline.

Following the podcast episode, her husband, Cory, filed for divorce, which led to speculation that she may have cheated on her spouse with Drake.

These rumors intensified when Bobbi wiped the podcast episode from all platforms, with Drake and Bobbi appearing to unfollow each other on social media. Things then hit a fever pitch when Bobbi was allegedly thrown out of a party attended by Drake after showing up uninvited.

Since then, social media’s narrative has been that Bobbi “abandoned her family” for fame, which led to her losing a number of fans who supported her from her mommy vlogger days. To this day, netizens continue to peddle this theory on X.

“Nuclear family unit destroyer Bobbi Althoff’s podcast is officially ending,” one wrote. “Is America finally healing?”

Another asked, “Didn’t she leave her husband for these 15 minutes of fame?” While a third opined that Bobbi “was a bad person who abandoned her family to hang with rappers.”

“People saw through it,” they added.

As of now, Bobbi hasn’t revealed the reason for pulling the plug on her own podcast. Are her fifteen minutes of fame finally up?

