‘This is why you take these to the dealer!’: BMW owner tries to change oil on own car. It goes terribly wrong

A BMW owner attempted to change the oil in his car, but things didn’t go as smoothly as he imagined.

In a viral video that has amassed over 151,900 views and thousands of likes, TikTok user BlipCars (@blipcars) showed why servicing cars should probably be left to the professionals.

“Oil change gone wrong,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In it, a man can be heard narrating the steps he took to change the oil in his luxury vehicle.

“Let’s change the oil on my car,” the man said, pointing to his BMW 528i. “Now, first, let’s go ahead and get it into the garage.”

After moving the car, he put it into Park and initiated the emergency brake.

“Now, we’re gonna jack up the car and get some of these stands underneath there,” he continued.

Next, the man removed the oil filter from the car, drained the oil, and replaced the filter and its parts.

For the final step, the man poured in the new oil.

However, the man’s attempt to service his own vehicle appeared to have flopped.

What went wrong?

“So, unfortunately, we are not going to be able to start the car because our drain plug is leaking,” the man explained.

He believed the drain plug was stripped and that he messed it up while servicing the vehicle in the past.

The TikToker also acknowledged it would take some time to fix the issue.

“I can’t drive this car for a few days now,” he concluded.

In the video’s comments section, many were understanding about the mistake and offered up advice on how to avoid the problem in the future.

“If you are uncertain about how [tight] it should be I would recommend getting a torque wrench,” user Karm wrote. “Can never go wrong with them, 25nm.”

“At this point put in a new pan,” user OTAN recommended. “Done this to my VW and $57 for the part.”

Some commenters took shots at BMW, alleging the car brand often leaks.

“It’s a bmw it’s meant to leak,” user RICC VIDEOS commented.

“You’re going to want to torque the oil drain bolt,” another viewer said. “Also get used to leaks.”

A message board dedicated to discussing BMWs addressed the issue of oil leaks.

“I am not trying to trash talk the brand or start a fight, but I genuinely want to know why BMW owners have to invest so much time into replacing these gaskets when other brands seem to be able to maintain a seal,” user ForestHillsJAckie wrote on the forum. “I love my car, but she’s not easy to love!”

One user responded that the materials used by the car brand may be at fault.

The Daily Dot reached out to BMW Group via contact form for more information.

In a follow-up video, the man fixed the stripped oil drain and was able to get the car up and running.

Days later, he shared that the drain plug continued to leak a bit, so he had to tighten the plug again.

Nonetheless, it did finally stop leaking.

BlipCars was contacted via email for comment.

