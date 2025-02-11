‘Genuinely don’t understand how this car stands a chance against the new GLC’: Expert calls out new BMW X3 for unprecedented new feature

A car expert reviewed the highly anticipated 2025 BMW X3, sparking discussion about several controversial features—including no exposed exhaust.

In a video with over 372,000 views, car reviewer AG383 (@ag_cars_) shares a clip of the white BMW in a parking space.

The 2025 BMW X3 is a spacious SUV that boasts 255 horsepower, starting at $50,000 for the base model. The upgraded M50 xDrive starts at $65,000.

Does the BMW X3 have a ‘cheap’ interior?

First, they show the inside of the driver’s side door. The on-screen text reads, “Plastic switches and door panel.” The reviewer also claims that the backseat climate controls, which control airflow through the back of the cabin, look “cheap.”

While these features are standard in many vehicles, some criticize the $50,000 model for its “cheap” design.

“BMW went from luxury, sport, and well-designed vehicles to average economy, soulless vehicles,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s why u don’t buy the cheapest models from a luxury brand better off driving a Toyota,” another said.

“Someone need to BMW that NO ONE likes their new design,” a third added.

‘Lazy’ dashboard?

Next, the reviewer critiques the dashboard design, calling it “lazy.” In the clip, they show a blank grey passenger’s side dash.

One viewer questioned if the interior had fewer luxury features because the vehicle is the base model. But the reviewer responded, “If you get a fully loaded M50 it will still have plastic switches and the same dashboard, this X3 has $5k in options too.”

“It’s almost like it’s an entry-level car,” another wrote. The original TikToker replied, “It’s a $60k luxury car…it’s unacceptable.”

No exposed exhaust pipe?

Moving to the vehicle’s exterior, the car reviewer points out that there is no exposed exhaust and a “bland rear trim design.”

One viewer questioned why no exposed exhaust is a problem. The car reviewer said, “It’s just a design element that is nice to have, it isn’t about the sound since you want a luxury car to be quiet. It really depends on the car, but in the X3, the rear looks too empty without them.”

Aesthetics aside, an exposed exhaust may benefit the performance of a vehicle. According to a conversation between car enthusiasts on Quora, the exposed exhaust may promote better airflow and increase engine power.

In the comments, viewers discussed the controversial new design.

“The new x3 is so horrendous, the designers need to be fired immediately. BMW has been getting uglier by the year,” one wrote.

“BMWs have always had bland rear design though…,” another said.

However, some commenters said they like the new X3.

“The exterior isn’t that bad,” one pushed back.

“Why people hating? I like this new x3 model a lot,” a second added.

The Daily Dot reached out to AG383 via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We also emailed BMW for further comment.

