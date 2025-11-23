“Greedy”: Customer claims Blank Street won’t serve cold drinks without ice and people are pissed

A video calling out Blank Street for allegedly refusing to make a cold drink without adding ice has sparked a heated debate.

TikToker @teeheeteeheet recently shared a five-second post that showed her outside of the popular coffee shop chain with a text overlay that read, “when i want no ice but they don’t allow it.”

Ice vs. no ice

While there wasn’t really more to the video itself, it’s been viewed over 924,000 times in just a couple days due to the conversation it started. The mere concept of refusing to serve customers cold drinks without ice got a lot of people riled up, with many sharing their own frustrations with the practice.

“my dad…went and asked for no ice cuz it would get all watered down, they refused and had a huge argument,” @kayy.kx06 recalled. “in the end my dad got the manager and the managers resolution was to put the ice in seperate cups.”

“Everytime I ask for little to no ice in blank street they fill it up with ice to the BRIM,” @fkntemilia said.

“Not everyone wants watered-down matcha,” added @daismainnnn, “it actually annoys me how greedy drink shops are.”

That comment seemed to accurately reflect assumptions quite a few people were making—that coffee shops insist on ice to up profits and that people asking for no ice are doing so to get more bang for their buck.

But some responses made it clear there are plenty of other considerations at play from both sides.

“getting more drink wasn’t the reason why,” @teehee said of her own order. “It was cold out but I didn’t want a hot drink.”

“In the last state where I worked in service, serving milk-based drinks with no ice was bordering on a health code violation because the milk temperature LEGALLY had to be regulated when we served the drink,” @basilgoose911 explained. “Just get the ice.”

“I feel so cheeky asking for it because my teeth are sensitive or im freezing not just because I want more,” said @isafrog.

Baristas weigh in

The comments were also flooded with baristas opting to weigh in further.

“as a barista less ice will water down the drink more than regular ice and no ice will just make the drink taste weird trust,” @bestbaristaofalltime claimed, while another person pointed out that the reason they insist on using ice might be because of an existing franchise-wide recipe.

“It’s bc of the measurements,” said @josette__gonzalez. “Just bc you ask for no ice or light ice don’t mean it’s gonna be more drink, they have set measurements for a reason, it’s not like it’s a one ingredient drink like plain soda or juice.”

But not all baristas are on the side of Big Ice.

“Trust if you want no ice I’ll just fill it with milk it’s not that deep and milk isn’t expensive,” wrote @conors.cd.collection. “it’s not worth an arguement.”

As for the original TikToker, she said she ultimately got light ice rather than no ice.

“The earl grey matcha tastes like the white chocolate matcha but more tea like which I acc don’t mind. The blondie one is quite sweet but I didn’t hate it,” she said.

