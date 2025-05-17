“Since nobody cooks anymore”: Walmart shopper finds 36-inch, $296 Blackstone griddle on “hidden clearance”—for only $106

It looks like select Walmart locations may be quietly marking down their Blackstone products. Two Walmart hidden clearance deal hunters shared how they were able to find pricey grills for a fraction of the cost.

TikToker Brian Deals (@brian.deals) stumbled upon a Blackstone 4-Burner 36-inch Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover. The grill originally cost $297, and that’s what it’s being advertised at in the location Brian found it in.

However, when he scans the barcode on the grill’s box with his Walmart app, it pops up listed at $106. “Since nobody cooks anymore, Walmart is marking down this grill by 70% off,” Brian says in his video.

Another Walmart hidden clearance TikToker went looking for a Blackstone grill deal at her own Walmart. There, she found an even better deal.

She found a $697 Blackstone ProSeries 4-Burner 36-inch Propane Griddle with Stainless Steel Cabinet and Hood for only $50. That’s according to the price listed on her Walmart app after she scanned the box.

The catch

The caveat is that only select stores have these items on “hidden clearance,” and the deals may vary.

James Rochester, CFO at CashBlog told Yahoo Finance that he recommends Walmart shoppers make sure the location they are shopping at in the app matches the store they are physically in before scanning.

“While headquarters orders Walmart locations to decrease a price, it is ultimately up to the store manager to decide how much lower to take the price. This indicates that clearance pricing [is] not consistent across the board,” he told Yahoo Finance.

The outlet offers some other tips for hidden clearance deal shoppers:

You’ll have the most luck finding hidden clearance deals at the start of the month and in months that follow a holiday.

The home section is a good place to start.

Food products that are damaged or close to their “best by” dates will likely be on hidden clearance.

Like @brian.deals, @bargainkitsune also directed viewers to her Discord to see more hidden clearance deals. Both TikTokers have amassed large followings for sharing wild deals at Walmart—like a $458 portable A/C unit that’s on clearance for only $1 or a $300 Hart toolkit that’s been marked down to $10—on their respective platforms.

