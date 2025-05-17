“Whatever’s in there just got torched”: Woman fires up Blackstone griddle. Then she issues a warning after realizing she forgot to check inside

As temperatures rise and the summer kicks off, everyone is eager to fire up their outdoor cooktops. But one TikToker issued an important safety reminder after her Blackstone griddle gave her an unexpected scare.

TikToker Samantha (@talking.samantics) uploaded a video of her grill spewing out thick, grey smoke. In the caption, she writes, “Just a friendly reminder to check your grills before you light ‘er up for the season!”

Like many others, Samantha had decided to take advantage of the warmer weather by cooking outdoors. But when she turned on her griddle, “It started smoking greenish brown smoke,” she explained in the comments of the post.

She and her husband quickly turned off the grill, but as the smoke continued, Samantha quickly picked up her phone to document the moment.

“Pro-tip: when you go to fire up your Blackstone for the first time for the season, always make sure you check for nests inside before you light it, ’cause whatever’s in there just got torched,” she advises in the clip.

The video then cuts to the griddle opened up. Inside is a large nest that had been built up over the winter. After she douses the smoldering nest with water, Samantha reveals around five tiny eggs inside the burnt debris.

“Birds maybe?” she wonders out loud.

Viewers shocked by griddle nest discovery

Samantha’s video serves as a timely PSA for grill owners to inspect their barbecue equipment before the first cookout of the year. Her video garnered over 560,500 views with numerous commenters expressing dismay over the roasted eggs.

“Poor baby birds and mama,” lamented one.

“I wouldn’t be able to grill without crying,” said another.

The creator replied, “I make my husband grill now forever.”

“Babe dinner menu changed, where having breakfast for dinner tonight,” said a third, in an attempt to provide some levity. Many also joked that she had free eggs, which is no small perk given the price of eggs in recent months.

Grill safety awareness

Before using a griddle for the first time after the off-season, it’s important to check the equipment to ensure safety. If a grill has been stored outside, look for rust or other damage.

If you’re using a gas grill, inspect the gas lines for any cracks or leaks.

For propane grills, make sure the tank is securely connected.

Before lighting up, check for any debris or nesting animals, like birds or small critters, that might have taken refuge in the grill during the off-season. It’s also important to clear the area around the grill, ensuring it’s on a flat, stable surface. Always keep the grill away from your home and away from any flammable materials like furniture or tree branches.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via TikTok direct message and to Blackstone through an online contact form.

