‘We’re switching over to jars’: Homeowner warns against black plastic containers to store food

If you’re worried about black plastic containers and the potential health risks they represent, you’re not alone. TikTok user Wendy’s (@wendymarie876) posted a viral clip showing cost effective food storage alternatives to these tupperwares.

Her video on the subject accrued over 135,000 views and sparked a litany of varying responses. But are black plastics really that bad for you? And if you want to err on the side of caution, what would be a better choice?

Wendy begins her video showing off one of these black plastic food containers on camera. “So I just found out that this black plastic is made from recycled electronics,” she says. “And it’s one of the most toxic foods—one of the most toxic things you can put your food in.”

Her video then transitions to an image of glass ramekins. Wendy goes on to extol the benefits of using these food storage containers over the aforementioned plastic one.

“So I have some of these, that I have been using for 11 years. But they’re very expensive,” Wendy says of the glass ramekins. “And I looked at replacing the tupperwares that I have with glass. Plus it was going to be several hundred dollars.”

What are some alternatives?

Wendy ultimately discovered a compromise. The third portion of her video sees her camera lens focused on a jar with some food in it.

“So I decided to use what I already had: canning jars,” she says.

She showed off the canning jars in the video, highlighting them as a cost effective solution. “And so this is what it looks like to put my leftovers in canning jars.”

Wendy then proceeds to show some of the food in said jars: “That’s sourdough bread that we toasted this morning. Those are tater tots that were leftover. Pickles. Salsa — you can put anything in your jars.”

She pans around the inside of her refrigerator showing two shelves filled with food stuffed into various glass jars. According to her, they’re a very cost effective solution.

“And they’re like a dollar or fifty cents each if you get them used,” she concludes. “So we’re switching over to jars.”

Are black plastic Tupperware containers really bad for you?

There are reports from various media outlets that have opened about the potential harm caused by black plastics.

For instance, CNN Health writes that many of these products are “linked to banned toxic flame retardants.” The article cited a report from Megan Liu of the environmental advocacy group Toxic-Free Future. Furthermore, it says children’s toys, black takeout containers, kitchen utensils, and grocery meat and produce trays contain these chemicals.

The flame-inhibiting chemicals are polybrominated diphenyl ethers, otherwise known as PBDE. Another April 2024 report from the media outlet cited the hazards associated with PDBE’s. CNN wrote that individuals with higher levels of PDBE in their bloodstream were 300% more likely to die of cancer.

Beyond Plastics, an advocacy group with a mission to ban plastic usage, also published warnings against PBDEs. According to one of its online resources, black plastic tupperwares, and other products, are bad news.

“Black plastics are more likely to contain unregulated amounts of toxic chemicals. Including heavy metals and flame retardants which can leach into food and pose a hazard to human health,” the site claims. “In addition, black plastics are not recyclable due to their color.”

Further studies on why black plastics are no bueno

Additionally, in a 2018 University of Plymouth study, researchers wrote that an analysis of numerous black plastic products were found to contain dangerous levels of PBDE. Vrije University in Amsterdam also posted similar findings in a 2024 research paper of its own.

In addition to a heightened risk of cancer, black plastics also pose various other potential health risks. Beyond Plastics writes that “these toxic chemicals can cause serious reproductive and developmental problems.”

What’s more is that they can poison the brain and kidneys and disrupt human thyroid function. Folks exposed to PBDEs may have their growth development hindered or suffer from long-term neurological damage.

Some TikTokers weren’t convinced

One person who responded to Wendy’s video stated that she was intentionally spreading misinformation. “Actually..you just blindly believed the latest propaganda thats spreading. Unless you are burning that plastic and taking it in..its a non issue,” they wrote.

Another replied, “Said who? Said who girl? Lol ain’t no where on the interwebs saying what you’re saying. Prove me wrong please.”

But then there were others who seemed to adopt similar food storage strategies to the TikToker’s.

“I’ve started reusing old pickle jars and old spaghetti sauce jars,” one user said.

Someone else recommended a more cost friendly glass tupperware she could consider. “Go to IKEA great glass container. I also use canning jars too. It’s great!” they suggested.

Although, one person did say that there was a downside to purchasing glass food storage. “Last summer, I got some new glass containers for lunch since they’re a healthier choice,” they said. “But to be honest, I can’t stand them because after a couple of containers, my lunch bag gets super heavy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy via TikTok comment for further information.



