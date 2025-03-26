‘My arm is hurting making these’: BJ’s server reveals the one dish she wishes customers would stop ordering

A BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse server appreciates her customers. Still, she can’t help but lament just how much work goes into dishing up a “secret menu” item that recently went viral.

In a viral video with over 3.3 million views, user Nicole (@isthebrat) shows off what goes into preparing the dessert, giving viewers an inside look at the process.

BJ’s jumbo Pizookie

A Pizookie is a warm cookie baked in a small skillet and served with two to three scoops of ice cream on top. BJ’s Restaurant offers a variety of flavors, including white chocolate macadamia nut, strawberry shortcake, hot fudge brownie, sugar cookie, and the trio. The trio is the customer’s choice of three mini Pizookies.

However, these offerings were apparently not enough. And customers have created their own “secret menu” Pizookie, the jumbo Pizookie. According to social media users, this creation is supposed to come in a pizza tray. Customers are choosing four different flavors from the menu to go in the pizza tray. And it’s topped with over six scoops of ice cream.

It’s a pain

The jumbo Pizookie is apparently a pain to make.

The server prepared a jumbo Pizookie in her video. She scoops several scoops of ice cream to top off the treat. It looks like two of the flavors the customers chose were strawberry shortcake and hot fudge brownie, which both come with additional toppings. The strawberry shortcake sliver calls for fresh strawberries and strawberry purée. And the hot fudge brownie comes with a chocolate drizzle.

The dessert looks indulgent and delicious, but the server couldn’t help but be surprised by how often it’s ordered by small parties.

“And most tables that order them are two tops!? Go u boo,” user @isthebrat commented, expressing amazement that such a huge dessert is often shared by just two people.

Customers just want their large Pizookies

In the comments section, some viewers sympathized with the server, acknowledging the effort it takes to prepare the dessert. However, their concerns were quickly overshadowed by their love for Pizookies, with many people insisting that they wouldn’t stop ordering them anytime soon.

“Chop chop pizookie girl,” user Jessie Bermudez wrote, playfully urging the server to keep making them.

“That’s too damn bad,” user @vaaaal commented. “You keep digging.”

Even the Eggo company chimed in, thanking Nicole for her hard work. “Ty for your service, Ms. Pizookie,” the company wrote from its verified account.

Nicole often posts about yummy snacks on her TikTok account, sharing her reviews of seasonal treats and food finds. She has sampled Easter snacks from Walmart, unique treats from Marshalls, and more.

Her content has gained a loyal following, with viewers eager to see what she tries next.

The Daily Dot reached out to BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse via contact form and contacted Nicole through TikTok comment and direct message for further insight into the viral moment.

