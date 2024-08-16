‘He settled on the S23 FE’: Best Buy customer admonishes worker for not helping him with $40 data transfer to new phone. There’s just one problem

Retail jobs never stop being an exercise in patience when it comes to entitled—or even downright rude—customers.

Dallas (@dallas_ponzo) frequently posts about his odd encounters with Best Buy customers on TikTok, and there never seems to be a shortage of people who can relate. In a recent video that’s racked up over 158,000 views, he recounts dealing with one man looking to buy a phone who was throwing up red flags from the start.

One difficult Best Buy customer

“I helped a customer yesterday who yelled at my co-worker for not knowing enough and not being well-trained because he asked her for help in mobile, which isn’t her department. I wasn’t available, so she tried to help him, but eventually just called on the walkie for help,” he says.

After taking over for his co-worker, Dallas says the man kept interrupting him as he tried to discuss the different phones they had available for purchase.

“The whole time that I’m talking about these phones, he’s like, ‘Thank you for just being yourself, Dallas. Thank you for just being in such a positive attitude. You know, the last girl, your co-worker, not a great one,’” he recalls. “I just kept talking to him about the phones.”

The customer eventually decided to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, along with some accessories. But when Dallas asked if he needed help setting it up, explaining that a data transfer costs an additional $40, the man said no.

However, he also asked to leave his phone at Best Buy so he could pick it up the following day. And the next afternoon, Dallas says the man was waiting for him at the front of the store as soon as he got into work, once again randomly praising his positive attitude.

A $40 data transfer—for free?

But rather than simply picking up his phone and leaving, the man suddenly claimed Dallas had intended to help him with a free data transfer.

While Dallas says the data transfer would only cost $40, Best Buy’s website lists a data transfer or backup at $99.99 on its website.

“He just started flipping out, and eventually asked where my manager was,” Dallas says. “So I pointed up front, ‘He’s up there. Go talk to him.’ He starts walking away, so I go on the walkie, I’m like, ‘Hey, manager’s name, this customer’s walking up to you. He’s going to ask you about the data transfer,’ and the customer turns around and looks at me and goes, ‘Telling secrets, are we?’”

Dallas says the saga ended with the customer yelling at his manager for five minutes before finally leaving.

“I’m just glad that he hasn’t come back since then,” he admits.

@dallas_ponzo The transfer fee made him crash out on me ♬ original sound – Dallas

The way things took such a sharp turn when the customer didn’t get what he wanted didn’t seem to surprise anyone commenting on Dallas’ video.

“it feels like they’re trying to be manipulative when they act so sweet and grateful but switch up the second you tell them something they don’t like,” one commenter observed.

“People like that genuinely don’t got nothing going on, this was his highlight of the day for sure,” said another.

A further viewer mocked the customer, writing, “‘You’re always so positive and smiley!’ yeah i work in customer service it’s kind of my job to be.”

Another joked, “They genuinely think we aren’t people with memories and brains.”

