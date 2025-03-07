‘Can’t you make her return it so that I can buy it?’: Best Buy customer presses button for help. Then another shopper intervenes when worker arrives

Karma had her way with this rude (possibly racist) white man who went out of his way to be rude to a Black woman in Best Buy.

Sure, every fellow customer you run into at a store may not go out of their way to be especially polite. But most people are at least cordial.

In this case, a man was outright rude (even after multiple people urged him to be nicer). And he quickly paid the karmic price for his unnecessary behavior.

Best Buy customer gets the last laugh

In a trending video with more than 78,000 views, therapist Patricia (@thedopesocialworker1) explained that she needed to buy a new printer for her office. After doing her research, she decided on a model and headed out to Best Buy to pick it up in person.

As she walked down the aisle toward the printer, she says she noticed a white family standing in front of the floor model of the device she wanted to buy.

She says she politely asked the man to move over a bit so she could access the printer, but he ignored her.

“‘She’s trying to look at the printer, honey. Can you step aside?’” Patricia recalls his wife piping in.

“He just acted like he didn’t hear her either,” Patricia says.

Patricia says she decided to put the button for a sales associate to come. And when they showed up, she says the man insisted that even though Patricia pushed the button, he should be taken care of first since he’d been waiting 15 minutes.

Patricia, who seems super zen, says she told the associate to go ahead and take care of the family first and added that she didn’t mind waiting. Keep in mind that this is despite the fact that he was very rude to her.

While they were being helped, Patricia says she asked him again to move over. And when he ignored her, she says the sales associate made the same request.

“‘No. I’m standing here. I’m not moving,’” she says the man responded.

A smart workaround

Patricia moved with grace and was keen on problem-solving.

“I’m never gonna let somebody take me out of character,” Patricia said in a comment response.

She says she grabbed the actual printer she planned to buy, took it out of the box, and propped it up on a washing machine to examine.

Plot twist: The couple wanted the same printer that Patricia had already grabbed.

Patricia says she paid for it. And the man allegedly had the audacity to tell the manager that he was there first and, therefore, was entitled to the device.

The manager said there wasn’t anything to be done since Patricia had already purchased the item, Patricia recalls.

“‘Can’t you make her return it so that I can buy it?’” he allegedly dared to ask. The manager, Patricia says, said no.

And get this: Since they live in a rural area, deliveries don’t go out that often. So the associate said that model wouldn’t be back in stock for another two to three weeks.

And to think, if the man had just been polite, he probably would have gotten to the printer first while Patricia was checking out the floor model.

A quick follow up

In a follow-up video, Patricia shares that her son expressed that he doesn’t like going out in public in the town because people stare at them “like they have never seen a Black person in the wild before.”

Patricia shares that she and her family will be moving as soon as possible.

“I would have bought the printer even if I didn’t want it,” a top comment read.

“I love the fact that his wife checked him. The audacity to make you return it so he could purchase it,” a person said.

“Hatred will consume you and block your blessings but karma is always lurking to give you exactly what you deserve,” another wrote.

“You handled it better than I would have I’m working on me,” a commenter shared.

