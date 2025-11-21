Actor Benedict Cumberbatch did an “ask me anything” on Reddit on Thursday, answering questions about hobbies, AI, and acting experiences. The Sherlock star is currently promoting the upcoming film The Thing with Feathers, in which he plays the leading role.

The British drama got mediocre reviews from critics after it premiered at the Sundance film festival in January, but die-hard fans can still see it in the U.K. and Ireland starting on Nov. 21. It will release to general audiences on Nov. 28.

In the meantime, Cumberbatch headed over to r/movies for one of Reddit’s all-time favorite thread types. He spoke about his name in Darjeeling teaching monks some English, how he felt when he started getting recognized on the street, and the qualities everyone needs to make it in the industry.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan, it’s worth it to stay for his favorite joke twist on his name. For the real Cumberbitches, enjoy 10 of the best Q & A’s from the thread.

1. The moment he really felt the fame

Redditor u/Flaky-Walrus7244 asked about the point in his career that made him realize his life would never be the same.

“The defining moment when I realized I was stepping into something far more public was of course Sherlock.”

“I literally remember stopping traffic out of Aveda on Shaftesbury Avenue with cabbies, truck drivers, and pedestrians stopping, pointing, or shouting, ‘Oi, Sherlock!” From that moment on, I knew I would often walk into rooms where everyone who was a stranger to me would look at me and recognize who I was.”

2. How he feels about generative AI

Fellow actor u/No_Engineering1212 questioned Cumberbatch on his feelings about the AI trend.

“Pretty depressed, to be honest. I feel we are in danger of vanilla-fying and perfecting and asphalting over the thing that makes us human, which are our fallibility, our mess, and our inaccuracy, all of which creates the tension, conflict, and necessary friction for original creative thinking to occur.”

“Our need for immediate results and our appetites are being overrun by the plentitude and of course the need for immediate gratification, which are all dangerous I feel for the human creative mindset.”

3. The best film industry qualities

Film directing major u/vantmiju wanted to know what he thinks are the best qualities for anyone entering the industry.

“I feel the most important quality for someone working in the film industry is more than one, but a combination of patience, persistence, and openness. By openness, I mean to realize that this art form is and always will be a collaborative medium no matter how singular your creative vision is in your chosen field.”

4. Which acting performances he would change if he could

User u/medcarrot asked which of his performances he would go back and alter if time travel were real.

“All of them! While I can see my flaws and don’t need the critics to highlight them, I really couldn’t think of anything worse than going back to a performance I wasn’t happy with or a moment in a performance.”

“I might want to cut the scene in the edit room, but it’s a universal actor’s nightmare to be naked in a play or film and not know what the f*ck is happening, even though say like Hamlet they’ve done it 96+ times. Also for me, I’m getting to a more accepting stage of when it’s done it’s done, and you have to let being walk away.”

5. Lessons learned from teaching English to Buddhist monks

Did you know that Cumberbatch once taught English in Darjeeling? Well, u/Adventurous_Side2706 wanted to know what he learned from the experience.

“It was a life experience, so many lessons were learned in that period of time. We are bigger than any of our stories. We are part of something beyond the everyday that encompasses not just a higher consciousness but the universal wisdom of love… It really was an opening to a spiritual life, and so many experiences and moments resonate and guide me today.”

6. What it’s like to work with Zach Galifinakis

Fan of Between Two Ferns u/mikeyfreshh asked what it was like to work with the host.

“It was so much fun! He’s such a charming, delightful, talented genius, and I could’ve gone on improvising with him for hours. I am such a huge fan of the show and all his work. I was over the moon when they asked me. The beginning process is very banal, and the questions are genuine.”

“Then you go again, and suddenly, he sideswipes you with outrageous comments or replies to your answers with really out there questions. At that point, it becomes very hard not to break, and we often did, including him. A character dynamic between the two of you starts to form, and the disaster unfolds.”

7. His funniest mistake

Redditor u/topi28 made him talk about his most hilarious on-the-job mistake.

“Believing that ‘Neutron Cream’ was a real thing on the set of Star Trek. Does that count? It was off-camera but definitely on the job.”

“I have often called a character I’m acting with the actor’s name too many times to mention, which always breaks things up in a fun way. But of course, I know the internet is listening, so saying the word ‘penguin’ incorrectly over and over again in a nature documentary has to top the bill.”

8. Playing the hero vs. being a villain

Fan u/ThrustersOnFull wondered whether he prefers playing a good guy or a baddie.

Advertisement

“I think it’s definitely more fun to play a villain, but if you have a character arc in a hero that challenges them to be compromised with obstacles that are delightful and as brilliant as the best villains can be, it’s often fun to play the hero. Inhabiting a villain is a license to take vicarious thrills in the worst of our nature letting rip.”

9. His most unusual hobby

User u/PoopsicleMan asked if he had any “niche” hobbies.

“I don’t suppose surfing is niche. Maybe you might think that when you see me doing it as I’m not that good, but it’s just the most healing thing I get to do in my downtime – cold water, swimming. Again, these are pretty common practices now rather than being niche. But yeah, no truly odd hobbies.”

10. His favorite altered version of his name

In a brilliant move, u/nosygoes asked for his favorite “fake version” of his full and rather complicated name. His answer might be the best part of the entire AMA.

“BendyDick CumonmyBaps.”

