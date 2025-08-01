“I’m sooo super jealous”: TikToker shows off custom suit Ben Platt wore to the Met Gala—that he bought off The RealReal

A dermatologist scores actor and singer Ben Platt’s actual Met Gala look secondhand from the luxury consignment site The RealReal. Fan are reacting to the rare find on social media.

How did he find Ben Platt’s Met Gala look?

In a TikTok with over 55,000 views, TikToker and dermatologist Dr. Angelo Landriscina (@dermangelo) holds up a large box.

“I bought someone’s Met Gala look on The RealReal,” he exclaims. As he unboxes the item, he explains that he saw a couture men’s suit from a designer he hadn’t heard of before, Weiderhoeft, on the site.

The RealReal is an online resale platform for designer items, which are authenticated by experts.

Weiderhoeft is most well known for its bridal gowns, which led Landriscina to dig into the backstory of the white, cropped tuxedo on The RealReal.

“The only men’s suit that came up when I looked for it was Ben Platt wearing it at the Met Gala in 2023,” he says. “Could this be Ben Platt’s actual Met Gala look?”

Platt is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning American singer and actor who has acted in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Landriscina says he decided to purchase the suit when the price went down.

As he tries on the suit, he notes that he may wear the suit if he ever gets married.

“The only question I’m left with is, ‘Who sold this on The RealReal?’” he asks.

How did viewers react to the rare find?

In the comments, viewers call Landriscina “lucky” for scoring the one-of-a-kind designer tuxedo.

“WEIDERHOEFT CUSTOM cmonnnn this is so good!!!!” one exclaims.

“So happy you bought it! Yes, Wiederhoeft is a NY designer, they’ve been around for a few seasons, you got lucky!!!!” another writes.

“GETTING A MET GALA LOOK SECOND HAND IS TRULY A RECESSION INDICATOR (but it’s a slay),” a third jokes.

“Omg….. I absolutely loved this look, I’m sooo super jealous!” a fourth adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Landriscina for further comment.

