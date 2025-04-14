‘I don’t even have that much in there’: Woman buys 1 drink from bar. Then she checks her bank account

You know the feeling—a night out with friends, a quick night cap, and straight to sleep. Checking your bank account in the morning, you’d expect to see a small charge for a simple drink.

Featured Video

However, one woman says she went out for a single drink with friends, only to be charged over $3,000 by the bar.

In a TikTok video, user Lucy (@reesewitherspoonstoe) writes that a bar mistakenly charged her thousands of dollars for one beverage. Her clip has received over 58,000 views.

“What I looked like when I checked my bank statement and the bar that I got 1 drink from and left charged me…I kid you not…$3,014,” a text overlay on one image reads.

Advertisement

A second image Lucy posted to TikTok elaborates on the bar’s attempt to fix the issue. However, she says she did not receive a real apology off the bat.

“Update: I spoke to the manager,” another image shared to TikTok reads. “Took him mid convo to apologize. He acted like I was crazy for calling my bank first and wanted my card info so he could refund me instead. Said ‘it’s not your fault’ to me like I ever thought it was??? I just wanted a vodka cran. Said he ‘talked’ to the bartender that did it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lucy via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

What can I do if I’m overcharged at a restaurant or bar?

One of the first things customers can do if they think they’ve been overcharged for their tab at a bar or restaurant is to call them.

Advertisement

Sometimes, it truly is a genuine mistake made by the cashier—not an intentional overcharging.

If that does not yield a favorable result, most card issuers—your bank, credit union, or credit card company—have procedures to initiate a chargeback and return your funds.

However, you may suspect it was not a simple mistake and are having difficulty getting ahold of the business. The nuclear option is calling the local police department to report the theft of funds.

What do I need for a chargeback?

Some card issuers require very little documentation to complete a chargeback or return funds for a purchase or failure to render services. However, others will ask for substantial documentation.

Advertisement

As reported by Business Insider, many card issuers have policies that allow for pretty seamless returns of funds to customers, even without a receipt. However, some MasterCard users might need to present a receipt in the case of an overcharge to get a refund.

‘I had no proof.’

Some viewers shared that they have been on either side of this kind of situation, having been overcharged or the one to overcharge a customer.

Advertisement

“Last year I got in an argument bc our system glitched and declined a ladies purchase but still charged her bank the $200 but it was a ‘fake’ charge and she had to pay again, that was fun,” one commenter wrote.

“Omggg…. And I thought I was pissed when a bar turned $16 into $40 by changing the tip but I had no proof,” another said.

“I was mad when they turned $1 into $2,” a third added.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.