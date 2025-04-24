‘We weren’t allowed to tell them’: Worker quits job at bank. Then she reveals how you’re probably using Apple Cash in a way that could get you banned for life

A former bank worker reveals how some common Apple Cash habits can actually get you banned for life.

Featured Video

Dom (@damnndomm) posted a TikTok video with her advice on April 8. While comments on the video are disabled, it amassed 265,000 views before seemingly being deleted. “Things that you’re doing with Apple Cash that’s gonna bite you in the ssa,” she wrote in an on-screen caption.

“I used to work for the bank that processes your Apple Cash transactions, and I just feel like there’s some things now that I don’t work there that you guys should know,” she began. “Because a lot of people didn’t know these things, and we weren’t allowed to tell them either.”

What should you stop doing with Apple Cash?

Using fake names: Dom said that after you’ve received or sent $500, it will verify your identity. If your name isn’t correct, you can’t get verified and may even get restricted.

Adding your partner’s debit card to your Apple Pay when your name isn’t on the account: Dom said that can result in your account being flagged for fraud and restricted.

Setting up accounts with a fake birth date if you’re a minor: Dom said Apple Cash is only for legal adults. Minors can only have an account if their parents set it up for them via the Apple Cash Family feature. “You’re not bypassing. You’re not tricking anybody,” she added.

Using it for business purposes: Dom said Apple Cash is intended to be a person-to-person payment service. It is not intended for business owners to use to conduct sales.

Sending money to people you don’t know: Dom said many users would unknowingly send money to scammers, and the bank would not allow them to dispute the transaction because they willingly sent the money. She added that the only way the bank would accept the dispute was if you purchased something from the business and it agreed to issue you a credit, but never did.

Advertisement

How will Apple know you’re doing these things?

Apple Cash is Apple’s Venmo and PayPal competitor, which is serviced by Green Dot Bank. Late last year, the company announced it would start verifying the identities of anyone who sends out more than $500. Importantly, this applies not only to future transactions but also to funds you’ve already sent.

This change came along with the new Tap to Cash feature, which allows you to transfer funds to another person by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch up to theirs.

According to the terms of service, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of the United States to use Apple Cash. It stands to reason that Apple and Green Dot Bank would need to know your real name in order to confirm these details.

Advertisement

Dom said in her video that most people don’t realize Apple has processes to determine whether people are following its rules.

Apple encourages Apple Cash account holders to confirm their identities as soon as possible. That’s because the money you keep in it isn’t eligible for FDIC insurance if you don’t, and that’s what protects your money in the case a bank or financial institution holding it goes bust.

Of course, Apple is able to suspend or terminate your use of the service for pretty much any reason. That list includes security reasons, suspected fraud, and unauthorized use.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dom, Apple, and Green Dot Bank via email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.