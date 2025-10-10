“Astonishingly rare”: Bakers trigger a bunch of men by revealing the “most popular” cake dudes buy for their partners

Certain men are very angry with a U.K. bakery after its bakers revealed the most common cake designs dudes order for their partners. Don’t worry, it’s not in the shape of any body part, although this particular shop, called Rude Cookies, does do that.

The reveal may actually be worse than that, and the reactions from men in the comments was quite telling.

The most popular cakes ordered by men for women

In a TikTok video posted on Sept. 30, @rude_cookies set up viewers for a reveal that had women feeling seen and men feeling something else. Maybe they felt an emotion painful enough that it had to be covered up with rage.

#rudecookies #cake #rude ♬ Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.) – Coolio @rude_cookies Introducing our most popular cake design ordered by men for their women. Because we all know men are thoughtful… they plan ahead, they notice the details. They remember her favorite flavor, her favorite colors, the theme that makes her smile. They know just how she likes to be surprised, spoiled, and made to feel special. So let’s give a big round of applause 👏 to the legendary 3% of our male customers who occasionally go beyond “just something pretty” and “any flavour will do” #glasgow

“You will NOT believe which of our cake designs men order the most for their women,” the caption reads.

One of the owners stands smiling as the other walks over with a white cake box. The first peeks inside, then lifts the lid away to reveal nothing at all. The pair give the camera a highly disapproving look.

The video description further claims that only three percent of their customers are men, and few of those bother to actually customize the cakes they order instead of saying “just something pretty” or “any flavour will do.”

This 12-second video got a lot more attention than the account’s typical post, including hundreds of comments. Many were from women who confirmed that their men are not buying them custom treats.

“At first I was jealous that other women get cakes,” wrote @katyjp8.

“Funny, I got the same cake from my last boyfriend!!!” joked @beingtrueself.

It was the men’s comments, however, that inspired Rude Cookies founders Magda and Aga to make a follow-up video.

“Men are not taking it well”

On Monday, the Rude Cookies TikTok account responded to the male vitriol in the comments of the original, inserting some of these gems over a clip of the depressing reveal.

“Let’s just say that men are not taking it well,” one of the owners said. “If you’re triggered by it, you’re probably one of those guys that never made your partner feel special on her day.”

“Am I right, or am I not wrong?”

She responded to the angry comments from men about women not buying flowers for men by encouraging ladies to do so. If men want flowers, they can get flowers; that’s no problem. (However, she also noted that women are still the primary purchasers of flowers, but that’s not the point.)

Later, she addressed the common claim that the original video was bashing Rude Cookies’ customers.

“We are not talking [expletive] about our customers because if you don’t buy from us, you are not our customer,” she pointed out.

It seems fairly unlikely that a boycott by offended men will hurt their sales, especially as their angry reactions boost the shop’s publicity. The original video spread to r/TikTokCringe over the weekend, where more women confirmed the bakers’ claims.

“I knew it was gonna be empty because I’ve heard stories from other bakers about how astonishingly rare it is for a man to place an order for a cake for anyone,” wrote u/MillieBirdie.

“I never thought about it, but I cannot recall a single incident of a man I know ordering a cake,” said u/DeltaS4Lancia.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rude_cookies for comment via TikTok.

