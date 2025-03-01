‘I woulda asked for a refund’: Customer orders gender reveal cake. Then the worker tells him this

Surprises only stay that way as long as everyone is on board with keeping details to themselves, as one man learned when picking up a gender reveal cake.

In a TikTok, a Katy, Tex. man went to pick up a gender reveal cake for himself and his wife. However, the surprise was spoiled by the shop as soon as he received it.

Posted by user @chefqstr, the video shows himself walking into the bakery. He was excited to pick up his cake, but walked out thoroughly disappointed.

“Imagine picking up a gender reveal cake for you and your wife, and you get this,” he says.

“So I am back here at Katy Asian Town, and we are going back to Bingo Cake Cafe again. But this time not for hot pot,” he says. “I placed an order for a cake there. It’s a customized birthday cake, with a gender reveal in the middle. So we are going to find out if our baby is a boy or girl on my wife’s birthday. Let’s go get the cake.

A spoiled surprise

He confirms that he’s there to pick up his cake order. However, when the employee hands him his cake, the secret slips out.

“The inside is pink,” the employee says before slapping her hand over her mouth.

“You’re not supposed to tell me,” the TikToker says. The employee apologizes for spoiling the secret kept inside the layers of cake and frosting.

As he is heading back to his car, he films his frustration with the slip.

“That lady slipped up and told me what the inside color is,” he says. “I already told ’em, I have them an envelope like this. I gave them the envelope so they know what it is, so I don’t have to find out what I just picked up. She’s like, ‘the inside is mmhm.’ Now I know, there’s no surprise.”

The clip has drawn over 1.5 million views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @chefqstr via TikTok direct message, as well as to Bingo Cake Cafe via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

What is a gender reveal cake?

As part of the tradition of revealing the gender of a coming baby with friends and family, couples over the years have chosen fireworks, smoke bombs, even fake butterflies in the color associated with the gender of their gestating baby as displays for the reveal.

Over the years, one constant among options used is a cake, as adding a colored layer or filling can be easily achievable, and economical. It also usually does not result in violations of fire code or produce complaints from neighbors.

Viewers are upset at the worker

Upset on the poster’s behalf, many viewers commented on the video that they were sorry to see the surprise ruined for him.

“I’m a forgiving person,” one commenter wrote. “It was clearly an honest mistake. But that doesn’t take away from how you feel. Sorry, the surprise was ruined for you.”

“I’m so angry for you,” another wrote. “So so angry.”

“Congratulations! I’m so sorry about the ruined surprise,” one said.

Some suggested that the bakery might not receive many orders for a gender reveal cake and be unfamiliar with the necessary level of secrecy, or that they are used to someone else picking up the cake for the happy couple.

“She probably didn’t realize you weren’t supposed to know,” one commenter wrote. “Normally gender reveals are handled by friends or an outsider. I don’t think it’s her fault! Unless you specifically asked them to not disclose.”

“It seems like they’ve never done a gender reveal cake before/didn’t understand the instructions,” another commenter wrote. “i’m sorry i can only imagine how frustrating that must’ve been. but congrats still!!”

“In her defense, most ppl don’t pick up their own gender reveal cakes,” a commenter wrote. “There’s normally a middle man that already knows the gender and that’s probably who she thought he was.”



