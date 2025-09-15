“I breathe, she’s hating”: Baker makes a “hate cake” for her biggest online troll

A person kept trolling a small business, so the owner decided to do something about it. On TikTok. To millions of views.

Featured Video

Shop owner fights back

The owner of the Modern Cone (@moderncone) ice cream shop has gone viral once again for her “hate cake” series, in which she bakes cakes decorated with some of the harshest comments left on her social media pages.

One of her recent videos gained a whopping 16.7 million views, with a cake printed with a message from a critic that read: “maybe quit being a straight up wench.”

Advertisement

The cake, she said, was dedicated to “Jessica Miranda,” a commenter who she claims has been targeting her for more than a year.

“For over a year, she has left more than 50 hate comments across my TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram,” the owner explained. “And it’s not just random. Jessica hates everything. Positive review, she’s hating. Funny video, she’s hating. I breathe, she’s hating.”

She alleged that Miranda even jumps into local Facebook groups to criticize positive reviews of the ice cream shop.

Advertisement

“Someone says they like what I do, and there she is trying to tear it down,” she said. “That’s not hate. That’s full-blown obsession.”

According to the owner, Miranda has never responded when she tries to engage directly.

“Classic moves, talks a lot of [expletive] but runs when I call her out,” she said.

She also noted that Miranda has accused her of being rude in person, despite the fact that the two have never met.

Advertisement

But rather than seeing the harassment as a setback, the business owner framed it as a boost to her brand.

“Every hateful comment she leaves pushes my content further. More views, more sales, more exposure,” she said. “She’s literally funding this hate cake series.”

“So, Jessica, thanks for the free promotion. I know you’ll see this because you never miss a post. You hate me, but you just can’t quit. And that’s what I call a full-blown obsession.”

Many commenters shared GIFs and memes as predictions of how “Jessica Miranda” would react to seeing herself featured in such a video:

Advertisement

“I bet she’s someone you went to elementary school with and she’s still holding on to a grudge,” a top comment suggested.

“Who the hell hates on a cake maker?” a commenter said.

“Maybe she’s lactose intolerant,” another joked.

Advertisement

“That’s not a hater, that’s a fan,” another pointed out.

Why are trolls like this?

Online trolls don’t just appear out of nowhere; researchers have found patterns in their behavior.

Psychology Today noted a study that linked trolling to higher-than-average levels of psychopathy and sadism. People with psychopathic traits often display antisocial behavior, impulsivity, and low empathy, while those with sadistic traits enjoy causing discomfort.

Advertisement

Interestingly, trolls tend to score high in cognitive empathy, meaning they understand the impact of their words, but low in affective empathy, which is the ability to feel what others feel. In other words, they know they’re hurting someone, but they don’t care.

Creators and bloggers who’ve documented their own experiences note common patterns in troll behavior:

They never offer constructive criticism. Instead of feedback, trolls tend to throw insults about writing style, looks, or personality.

Instead of feedback, trolls tend to throw insults about writing style, looks, or personality. They don’t engage with the content. Many attacks show little evidence that the troll even read the post or watched the video in full.

Many attacks show little evidence that the troll even read the post or watched the video in full. They target vulnerabilities. From appearance to health conditions, trolls aim for whatever they think will hurt most.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Modern Cone for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.