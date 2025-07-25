“They say all press is good press…”: Man who ate the floor during failed backflip on CNN gives update on TikTok

A Savannah Banana baseball player took a tumble while attempting a backflip on a CNN live broadcast this week. Fans praise his sense of humor surrounding the failed trick.

Featured Video

Why did he attempt a backflip on CNN?

Robert Anthony Cruz, a player on the Savannah Bananas baseball team, is known for his signature backflip. CNN invited him to attempt the trick on the CNN News Central live broadcast.

Cruz stepped up onto a smooth platform and tried to do a backflip. However, as his feet connected with the slick flooring, he lost his balance and face-planted.

Advertisement

A guest on CNN attempted to backflip. pic.twitter.com/1bo6MhkaDI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2025

He quickly propped himself up into a kneeling position and said, “That never happens.”

Co-host Kate Bouldan covered her face in disbelief as co-host John Berman joked, “that what you just saw there, is a brand new twist on America’s favorite pastime.”

The clip quickly went viral, garnering over six million impressions on X.

Advertisement

How did he react to the viral fail?

On Instagram, Cruz posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the viral backflip fail. He poked fun at himself in the caption.

“The sound makes it 10x funnier. Yes, you have my permission to laugh. Yes, I’m all good,” he wrote. “Some stitches, slightly damaged pride, and some unparalleled dad lore.”

Advertisement

Cruz also posted a clip of the fail using the viral Jet2 Holiday audio, which garnered over 770,000 views. He explained why the trick went awry in a follow-up video.

“They say all press is good press,” he joked. He pointed out that he previously landed backflips while catching balls during live broadcasts. “I had zero reason to doubt my abilities.”

He said he believes the bright studio lights and light floor made it hard to tell where his feet should land.

Advertisement

“I ended up getting several stitches in my lip and my chin,” he said, pointing to his face.

Viewers applauded his positive attitude, despite faceplanting on TV.

“But like you took that like a champ because I would’ve walked off and cried,” one wrote.

“I love how he’s embracing it, not many people would do that,” another said.

Advertisement

“U know what, he owned it! Head held high (no pun intended) & moved on,” a third added.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.