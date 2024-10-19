‘I had no clue it was still around!’: CVS shopper says this cheap Avon product repels mosquitos. Is she right?

Avon’s Skin So Soft baby oil doubles as mosquito repellant, says TikToker Lauren Nieto in a viral video. And since Nieto posted the video recently, it has garnered nearly 150,000 views.

Here’s what we know about the viral claims.

What is Avon Skin So Soft?

“This whole bottle will last you years,” Nieto says from inside a CVS.

She is holding a bottle of Avon’s Skin So Soft.

“I put a little bit of it in a spray bottle, and the mosquitoes do not touch me,” she says. “It also makes my skin really soft and smells really good.”

The baby oil collection launched in 1961.

“I’ve been telling everyone for years to use this for mosquitoes,” a viewer commented on Nieto’s video.

In the comments, Nieto clarified both the pink and blue Skin So Soft products both work as mosquito repellant.

“Girl thank you,” another viewer wrote. “I’m so allergic and live in swamp land.”

Why does Avon Skin So Soft repel mosquitos?

Skin So Soft contains ingredients like Citronellol and Limonene, which are also in some insect repellents.

“My mom use to cover me in this stuff when I was a baby,” Nieto wrote in the caption. “I had no clue it was still around!”

How well does Skin So Soft really work as mosquito repellant?

However, the Environmental Protection Agency has not approved the product as a mosquito repellant.

The oil provides up to two hours of protection, according to Consumer Reports.

“I have tried this with my old bottle of skin so soft ( maybe it was too old) or it doesn’t work for our giant Texas mosquitoes,” another viewer commented on Nieto’s video.

Nieto told the Daily Dot that she thinks it may work differently for each person.

“It’s something you’ll just have to try out for yourself and see!” she said.

What is the cost of Avon Skin So Soft compared to other mosquito repellants?

Currently, the 16.9 ounce bottle of Skin So Soft goes for anywhere between $15.99 to $26.00 online.

On average, mosquito repellents can vary significantly in price depending on the type and brand. For example, a basic 2.5-ounce spray of Off! Deep Woods with DEET can cost around $4 at Walmart or $5 at Amazon. Larger or specialized options, such as picaridin-based repellents or DEET-free formulas, can range from $9 to $16.

In general, most common mosquito repellents will fall between $4 and $12 for standard sizes, while premium products may cost up to $31 depending on the ingredients and protection time.

Any other alternative mosquito repellant options?

Avon also sells a Skin So Soft insect repellent, which Consumer Reports says is a better alternative.

For those wanting more alternative insect repellent options, viewers left options in the comments.

“Dr bronner peppermint body wash,” a viewer wrote. “Works heavenly.”

“Honestly, when I use EOS lotion, I don’t get bit up,” another wrote.

Nieto did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

