“The ice cream in Italy is different”: Woman’s review of Italian McDonald’s menu items goes viral

“Speck compared to bacon as an Italian is a crime.”

mcdonalds italy specialities

McDonald’s may be known for its Big Macs and McNuggets, but its 38,000+ locations in over 100 countries often feature items tailored to local tastes.

In Japan, there’s the Teriyaki Burger. India has the McSpicy Paneer. In France, there’s the Croque McDo. The brand leans hard into regional twists — and now an Australian creator has shared her take on what Italy’s version has to offer.

Heorshe/Adobe Stock

Sparking criticism with Italian McDonald’s review

TikTok user Sasha (@sashatyers_) posted a video featuring a spread of Italian McDonald’s exclusives, which has racked up more than 3.1 million views.

Sasha started with dessert, a Baci McFlurry, made with the popular Italian chocolate.

“It’s like chocolate with nuts through it,” she says. She rates it 9.3 out of 10, though she noted Italy’s ice cream had a noticeably icier texture than Australia’s.

From there, she tried a Provolone McChicken, which came stacked with bacon, cheese, tomato, and sauce. “It tastes like you’re having a parma at the pub, but in a burger,” she adds, giving it another 9.3 out of 10.

She also sampled Asiago and Speck bites, describing them as “cheese and bacon balls,” cheese fries with hot salsa, a tiramisu, and even a snack-sized block of Parmigiano.

While she enjoyed most of the items, especially the tiramisu, she called the parmesan “a weird option to eat by itself” and rated it a 6.6 out of 10.

@sashatyers_ Trying Italian McDonald’s for the first time! #fyp #italy #mcdonalds #sasha #mukbang #eating #fastfood #tastetest #maccas @McDonaldsItalia ♬ original sound – Sasha♡
Actual Italians had some thoughts

Not everyone was thrilled with Sasha’s take, especially Italian commenters.

“Drinks ARE NOT SPICY!!!” one person wrote, pushing back on her description of Sprite Zero.

Another chimed in, “The ice cream in Italy is different because it’s made with milk, not with water.”

Others were hung up on her comparisons. “Speck compared to bacon as an Italian is a crime,” one said.

Some, however, focused on the price. “Bro, all of that for 22 euros is a great price,” one commenter noted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sasha for additional information. 

First published:

Ljeonida is a reporter and writer with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of Tirana in her native Albania. She has a particular interest in all things digital marketing; she considers herself a copywriter, content producer, SEO specialist, and passionate marketer. Ljeonida is based in Tbilisi, Georgia.

