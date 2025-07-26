“The ice cream in Italy is different”: Woman’s review of Italian McDonald’s menu items goes viral

McDonald’s may be known for its Big Macs and McNuggets, but its 38,000+ locations in over 100 countries often feature items tailored to local tastes.

Featured Video

In Japan, there’s the Teriyaki Burger. India has the McSpicy Paneer. In France, there’s the Croque McDo. The brand leans hard into regional twists — and now an Australian creator has shared her take on what Italy’s version has to offer.

Heorshe/Adobe Stock

Sparking criticism with Italian McDonald’s review

TikTok user Sasha (@sashatyers_) posted a video featuring a spread of Italian McDonald’s exclusives, which has racked up more than 3.1 million views.

Advertisement

Sasha started with dessert, a Baci McFlurry, made with the popular Italian chocolate.

“It’s like chocolate with nuts through it,” she says. She rates it 9.3 out of 10, though she noted Italy’s ice cream had a noticeably icier texture than Australia’s.

From there, she tried a Provolone McChicken, which came stacked with bacon, cheese, tomato, and sauce. “It tastes like you’re having a parma at the pub, but in a burger,” she adds, giving it another 9.3 out of 10.

Advertisement

She also sampled Asiago and Speck bites, describing them as “cheese and bacon balls,” cheese fries with hot salsa, a tiramisu, and even a snack-sized block of Parmigiano.

While she enjoyed most of the items, especially the tiramisu, she called the parmesan “a weird option to eat by itself” and rated it a 6.6 out of 10.

Advertisement

Actual Italians had some thoughts

Not everyone was thrilled with Sasha’s take, especially Italian commenters.

“Drinks ARE NOT SPICY!!!” one person wrote, pushing back on her description of Sprite Zero.

Another chimed in, “The ice cream in Italy is different because it’s made with milk, not with water.”

Advertisement

Others were hung up on her comparisons. “Speck compared to bacon as an Italian is a crime,” one said.

Some, however, focused on the price. “Bro, all of that for 22 euros is a great price,” one commenter noted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sasha for additional information.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.