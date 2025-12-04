“We avoid going at all costs”: Australian’s mind is blown after her first-ever trip to Walmart

An Australian travel vlogger is blowing up TikTok with videos about her very first venture into the most American of all stores—Walmart. If there’s one thing Americans love, it’s footage of visitors trying out the fruits of our culture, from giant warehouse stores to Pop-Tarts.

We have so many Pop-Tarts. Australia could only dream of our Pop-Tarts selection.

Josie goes to America

TikToker Josie (@josievlogsthings) recently took a cross-country trip through the U.S. with her partner, and one of her must-see stops was a Walmart. The two of them were awestruck by the sheer size of the place, and that was only the first wonder they noticed.

Josie didn’t know what to expect before entering the behemoth.

“So I genuinely don’t know what is here,” she said as she walked through the doors. “I don’t know if it’s home goods, if it’s groceries.”

“Wow,” she gasped when she crossed the threshold. “Okay, it’s everything.”

Josie went on to note the sheer amount of stuff to buy packed into the massive space as well as the impressive number of American flags hanging from the ceiling, all in a row. She marveled at the aisles that seemed to go on forever. Then, of course, there’s the bulk portions and sheer variety of each product.

“Oh my god, there’s so many flavors of Pop-Tarts,” she said.

She became very excited about the chocolate chip cookie dough ones. Even better was her baffled reaction to the carton of Goldfish crackers. She couldn’t understand why fish would be cheese.

In a later video, she showed off their Walmart haul, which included the Pop-Tarts, Gushers, Honey Buns, and Cheez-Its. They also grabbed Christmas ornaments in the shape of a Cool Ranch Doritos bag and a bucket of KFC chicken, plus a lamp in the shape of a Diet Coke can.

It doesn’t get much more American than that.

“Wait till you go to Costco”

Josie’s American followers loved watching her reactions to everything that’s become normal for us. It’s hard to see the place you’ve grown up in through the eyes of someone who’s never been there, and TikTok videos like these offer the closest we can get to experiencing a Walmart for the first time as an adult.

“As an American I wouldn’t even notice those flags,” wrote @dabid68.

“I love how flabbergasted you are with all the variety,” said @matthewpadilla09. “We take that for granted tbh. Wait till you go to Costco or Sam’s Club.”

Meanwhile, under the haul video, Americans advised Josie on the best ways to enjoy our unique delicacies.

“Honey Buns are my fav! Put them in the air fryer for 5 mins SO GOOD,” @jaimeewellinski2 recommended.

Commenter @dialed_in_ warned that “once you eat a pop tart heated up in the toaster… there’s no going back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @josievlogsthings for comment via email.

