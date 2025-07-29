“Let them bark”: Aunt wears full cream gown with train to niece’s wedding—and doubles down when called out

A woman stirred up drama online by wearing not only white to someone else’s wedding, but a full gown with detailed embroidery and a train. To make things worse, the woman getting married that day was her own niece.

The show stealer responded to social media backlash without remorse, saying something about how women shouldn’t tear each other down.

Upstaging your niece at her wedding

This unnamed woman fueled outrage online after a Reddit post spread photos of her next to her niece, allowing folks to compare the dresses. The actual bride wore a simple white knee-length wedding dress with some rhinestones around the waist. Her aunt wore a full-length, perfectly fit gown embroidered in a complex crystal pattern complete with a dragging white train.

The dress was actually cream rather than white, but everybody knows that’s close enough. Additional photos show off the long train attached to the aunt’s lower back in a large bow.

Pretty much everyone agrees that this woman committed the ultimate wedding sin—upstaging the bride. However, she doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks.

“No one hates you more than the women who can’t compete with you,” she wrote in a Facebook post responding to the outrage. “They watch your every move, talk nonstop—because if they talked about themselves, no one would listen. Let them bark from behind. Real queens don’t tear each other down… only mistresses do.”

Quick wedding guest tip: Do not attempt to compete with the bride. People don’t like that.

“I hate the fact that I love that dress”

Few things cause universally negative reactions than someone wearing a wedding-like dress to a ceremony when they’re not the bride. The members of the Reddit forum r/weddingshaming are, of course, no exception.

What horrified these Redditors the most was the fact that the aunt’s dress is objectively nicer than the bride’s. There’s no word on how the niece feels about what happened, but there’s no way her aunt didn’t turn heads. Some want revenge on the bride’s behalf.

“I bet the horrid woman successfully upstaged the bride. That dress is stunning and even has a freaking train,” said u/Dlraetz1. “Someone should have stepped on the train.”

“I hate the fact that I love that dress,” wrote u/dimmidummy. “Honestly it would be amazing in any situation other than a wedding… and maybe a funeral.”

“Idk why she would dim her own shine by wearing it at someone else’s wedding (and becoming the bad guy) instead of waiting for a different, more socially acceptable, event to break it out.”

The contrast between the two is so stark that many people initially assumed that the aunt was the bride—which is exactly the problem.

“That’s a gorgeous dress but I thought she was the bride,” said u/Reachforthesky777.

“The one in short white dress is the bride? LOL, I thought there were two guests with attire issues,” laughed u/ShirleyApresHensive.

“Oh no, perfect example of why one has to allow a bride a lot of room for her to be able to have her day and avoid anything that could create this situation.”

