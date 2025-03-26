‘Don’t even worry about it’: Discount Tires customer gets quoted $400 for new tires. Then he realizes that’s just one tire

Are tires too expensive? He’s putting a whole company on blast for charging $400 per tire and calling it a “discount.”

Dallas-based content creator nottreyfive (@nottreyfive) is out to get tire and wheel retailer Discount Tire shut down after discovering its $400 offer is per tire and not for a set of four.

Trey posted his message to the company on March 14. It now has over 23,400 views.

$400 for what?

“Discount Tire,” he addresses the company at the video’s beginning, “I will get y’all put out of business.”

“There ain’t [expletive] discounted about your tires,” he claims.

He states he went to the store to take advantage of a $400 deal.

He was taken aback to find out the deal was per tire and not for the whole set of four.

“Naw, just for one,” he claims he was informed.

Trey looks into the camera in disbelief and then nods, stating, “Don’t even worry about it.”

How much are tires?

Discount‘s price isn’t out of line with the current median price of tires in the United States.

“In our latest 2023 survey of 16,899 members who reported on their tire purchase experience over the preceding 12 months, the median price was $223,” per Consumer Reports.

Tire prices can vary greatly based on several factors, including weather performance, terrain performance, and smoothness of ride, according to NerdWallet.

“The price of a set of four tires will depend on the size and type of tire, but the median price for four tires is between $460 and $1,280. If you have smaller tires and decide to go with a cheaper option, you could pay below that range. However, if you have larger wheels and want performance or touring tires, you’re likely to pay close to $1,000 or more.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Discount Tire via email for a statement.

Why are tires so expensive?

Are tires too expensive?

According to a 2023 ProPublica article, “The average price of tires has risen 21.4% over the past two years, more than 70% higher than core inflation.”

The high prices reflect the reality of the post-pandemic world. Border shutdowns affected the labor markets for many countries with rubber plantations. The war in Ukraine also diverted resources for some.

In addition, many of the synthetic ingredients used in tires require petroleum—meaning the price of tires will always be affected by oil prices.

These factors also give manufacturers “a great deal of pricing power.”

“Consumers don’t really have a frame of reference on what a tire should cost, because you only buy them every few years,” said Phillip Kane, a former Goodyear business consultant.

“They can tell you it’s going to cost whatever it’s going to cost, and as long as it doesn’t sound like it’s made out of gold, you’re going to say, ‘OK.’”

Viewers share thoughts

Hunter (@lsx.901) replied, “As a salesman at Discount Tire. This can all be dependent on the type of vehicle. If its a luxury car or less common car, tires do usually get up to the 3-400 range. Ive even seen 5-600.”

“I just spent $2200 on a set and they [Discount] had the best price for the tires I wanted,” one viewer claimed.

“We price match everything. Also ask to get them without the insurance if price is the issue,” another added.

Several viewers agreed with Trey, however.

One wrote, “Not nothing! Bro, they been like that since I got my first car.”

Another simply wrote, “I HATE Discount Tire.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Trey via TikTok comment and direct message for further statement.

