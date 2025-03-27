‘My $59 ASICS work great’: Expert reveals whether $170 Hokas are worth it. Then he slices them open

A shoe expert breaks down the cost of producing a pair of $170 Hokas, sparking debate about whether the pricey sneakers are worth the splurge.

In a video with over 570,000 views, third-generation show maker Jordan (@jordan.shoedog) slices open a pair of blue and white Hoka Bondi 9s. According to Hoka, this shoe is made with engineered mesh, extra cushion, and a 3D molded collar to maximize comfort.

“This is renowned for being one of the most cushioned shoes ever made,” Jordan says. “Let’s see if it’s worth the price.”

He says his first impression of the shoe is that they are “well made.”

“Oh my god, there is so much foam. The outsole is a quality EVA. The upper is nicely made,” he explains.

Despite the price tag, he estimates that the materials cost Hoka only around $16. Add on labor, overhead, and profit for another $15.

“So that brings the total shoe cost to more or less $31,” he says. That’s over five times less than the sale price. “If you don’t mind paying a little bit of a premium, this could very well be a good shoe for you.”

Do shoe shoppers think Hokas are worth it?

While Hokas are consistently highly rated by reviewers and have a large following per Reddit, some viewers aren’t convinced that the shoes should be priced at a premium.

“Overrated shoe. My $59 ASICS work great,” one wrote.

“Not worth it. New Balance is good enough for me and I can get them for less than a third of that price sometimes,” another said.

“I’ve just discovered Ryka, and I really love them. Great toe box and support for my high arches. Got them for $79.95,” a third added.

Some commenters weighed in on the sharp markup.

“‘A little bit of a premium.’ That’s 448.39% profit,” one pointed out.

“So why does the company have to make 4 times plus profit to what it costs?” another asked.

Unmatched?

However, others said that Hokas are “unmatched” compared to other athletic shoes.

“I had a total knee replacement. Best runners I’ve ever purchased,” a viewer shared.

“I have plantar fasciitis and after getting these shoes, my feet are in heaven. On vaca and have walked a TON, no issues,” another wrote.

“I’ve bought 3 pairs of the bondi 8. I’m afraid to change,” a Hoka customer said.

“Yes, it’s worth it for me. Plantar fasciitis is no joke for me. Since wearing the Hoka shoes I have no issues,” a fourth commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan and Hoka for further comment.



