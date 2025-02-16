‘FOR THE LOVE OF GD WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO EAAAAAAAT’: Expert says this ‘health’ food is actually ‘one of the most toxic things you can eat’

Almonds have long been considered a superfood. They’re packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, making them a go-to snack for the health-conscious.

Almond flour, in particular, has become a staple in gluten-free and low-carb diets, often replacing traditional flour in baked goods.

But according to one wellness author, that might not be a good thing.

In a reposted clip from the Culture Apothecary podcast, host Alex Clark sits down with author and internet persona Sally K. Norton to discuss what she calls “the most toxic food you could eat.”

The video, reposted by Instagram account @quiero.transformar, has gone viral, garnering over 1.4 million views.

“This is a health food,” Clark says, reacting to Norton’s claim about almonds. “At least, I thought five minutes ago.”

Why does Norton think almonds are harmful?

According to Norton, almonds are full of naturally occurring toxins that make them difficult to digest. One of the biggest concerns, she says, is their high oxalate content.

“Oxalate is my favorite toxin to pick on because it is so commonly overdone,” Norton states.

Oxalates are naturally occurring compounds found in many plant foods, including spinach, beets, and, apparently, almonds.

Clark seems taken aback when Norton adds that almonds are not only high in oxalates but also contain other gut-irritating compounds.

“So anyone with an inflammatory condition shouldn’t be eating nuts at all,” Norton claims. “They’re so hard on the digestive tract, and so much of inflammation can start in the gut.”

Is there any truth to this claim?

Almonds do contain oxalates, and for people prone to kidney stones, limiting high-oxalate foods may be beneficial. According to the National Kidney Foundation, oxalates can bind to calcium in the kidneys, potentially forming stones in those who are susceptible.

However, for most people, eating almonds in moderation isn’t likely to cause harm.

As for almonds being “indigestible,” research suggests that while nuts can be harder to break down compared to other foods, they also have prebiotic properties that may actually help gut health in many cases.

Additionally, a study revealed that the fiber and polyphenols in almonds can serve as substrates for microbial fermentation in the gut, potentially aiding in the regulation of the microbiota composition.

In the comments, some users agreed with Norton’s claim, sharing their experiences. Others either disagreed or were frustrated at the possibility of the information.

“Thank you. I feel so validated, I tried almond milk and almond flour when they hit the scene. Man oh man, my gut said NO, but I can eat almonds just fine,” shared one user. “It’s an unnatural amount that had me running for the bathroom lol I had a gluten free donut, thought I couldn’t eat gluten free products. No, it was just the almonds.”

“Notice she doesn’t cite any study at all,” wrote another. “This is 100% BS obviously. Honestly, people that post crap like this should be banned from the internet.”

“Ugh, I am so sick of it here,” wrote a frustrated third. “Enough awareness. We are tapped out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @quiero.transformar and the Culture Apothecary via Instagram messaging for more information.

