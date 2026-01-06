“A real one”: Hero neighbor tries to kick down the door after gamer repeatedly yells “help!”

A gamer recently took an ARC Raiders session a little too seriously, calling for help loudly enough that a neighbor leapt into action. The Ring footage posted to Reddit last weekend shows a young man knocking on the apartment door as faint cries ring out from inside.

It’s just too bad that what he did next damaged the camera.

Virtual distress draws real-life hero

According to the post on the r/ARC_Raiders, the Redditor’s firefighter neighbor came knocking after he heard calls for help. The video shows the man tapping on the door and asking “y’all good?”

More shouts of “help” answered the firefighter, so he stepped back and prepared to bust down the door. The footage freezes here, reportedly due to the strength of the kick.

“Neighbor heard me yelling ‘help’ in Arc Raiders,” the post headline reads. “Playback damaged because of kick.”

“My heart just about jumped out of my chest when I saw the door bulge like an explosion was behind it,” u/dreamthorp added.

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter that sends players from the safety of a base to search for resources on the surface of a planet covered in hostile robots for 30 minutes at a time. To add to the challenge, any player who dies will lose everything they were carrying outside a very limited “safe pocket.”

Another draw of the game is the way it allows players to choose how they interact with one another. You can gun down other resource hunters and steal their stuff, or, if you’re feeling benevolent, help them when they’ve fallen.

Reaching zero health puts players in a mostly helpless state, only able to slowly crawl and beg for help via their headsets. Other gamers can revive fallen ones, but they have to know you’re in trouble first.

And that’s how this Redditor almost got their door kicked in.

“I was in a night raid on dam trying to extract from an elevator when a leaper landed on me and downed me right before the extract door shut,” they wrote in a comment. “I just wanted to get stabilized so I could leave.”

“Respect for that dude!”

While the trouble was imaginary, the firefighter’s efforts to help were real—if you believe the post. As always, there are doubters in the comments, but the OP maintains that this was not a setup for karma.

If you decide to believe the story, it’s a real boost for the ol’ faith in humanity.

“Aye at least your neighbor is a real one,” wrote u/PromiscuousPotato454.

“I’m dying from this but honestly he’s a good person,” u/MoneyPresentation807 agreed. “I would definitely buy him something and tell him you appreciate that he was ready to help you. Maybe consider giving him a key next time if you get to know him.”

“Respect for that dude!” u/Seobjevo commented. “No hesitation to act at all, his hands didnt even shake a bit. Right man for the right job.”

“Thats a good man right there, buy that man a beer and make a new friend,” said u/ColdFlowClyde.

The OP later confirmed that they bought the neighbor a six-pack and left it outside his door.

