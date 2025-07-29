“Won’t he get made fun of in school?”: James Gunn responds to Trish Paytas naming child Aquaman

Last week, internet personality Trisha Paytas announced the name of her newborn son to eager fans who spent months guessing. The name of her son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacman, garnered mixed reactions on the internet—including from the namesake film’s director James Gunn.

Why did Trisha Paytas name her son Aquaman?

The Paytas-Hacman family’s newest addition joined older sisters Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacman and Elvis Paytas-Hacman, whom Paytas also gave controversial names.

Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacman, an underwater photographer, revealed that they planned to name their son after a water-themed movie. Based on the unique names of her other children, fans guessed names such as “Jaws,” “Ponyo,” “Watersnake,” and “Free Willy.”

She later teased that the name would start with an “A,” leading fans to speculate “Ariel,” “Atlantis,” and “Aquamarine.”

In a livestream, Paytas revealed that they picked DC’s “Aquaman,” which was a no-brainer to fans who know the internet star’s love for the superhero and actor Jason Momoa.

How did James Gunn react to the announcement?

Gunn, the co-CEO of DC films who directed Aquaman, appeared supportive but cautious about Paytas’s announcement.

“I think that’s cool. I hope he does okay in school,” he tells an Entertainment Tonight reporter.

He continues on about his own childhood nicknames, saying, “I mean, I had a hard time with the last name ‘Gunn,’ like, ‘Tommy Gun,’ ‘BB Gun,’ ‘Raygun,’ I’m like, okay, we get it.”

James Gunn is mostly worried about Trisha Paytas’ new baby boy, Aquaman, getting bulled in school. 😭 pic.twitter.com/yShLYcziZO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 28, 2025

He then asks, “Is the middle name Gary or something? I mean, are they going to call him AQ? What are they going to call him? Won’t he get made fun of in school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?”

Social media response

Viewers on X reacted to Gunn’s statement about Paytas’s baby name.

“James just politely said, ‘Good luck, little dude,’” one writes.

“James Gunn knows that baby gonna have lore,” another jokes.

“That was the most polite ‘yikes’ I’ve ever read,” a third says.

However, Paytas didn’t seem to mind Gunn’s remarks, reposting the clip on her Instagram story on July 28.

