‘I started our relationship with manipulation as a way to test her’: Man takes date to Applebee’s to see if she’ll be ‘embarrassed.’ Then she pulls out a Buzzballz

A man reveals he took his date to Applebee’s to see if she’d be embarrassed at the chain restaurant. His date passes the test with flying colors, but some viewers in the comments are crying foul.

TikTok user Ivann (@ivadoublenn78) posted a video on March 14 that documents his relationship test. In the video, he is pulling up to the Applebee’s. The caption reads, “Brought her to Applebee’s on our first date to see if she was going to be embarrassed, but she was actually excited.”

According to the caption, the date actually pulled Buzzballz out of her purse so the pair wouldn’t have to pay for “a bunch of overpriced drinks.” The emojis following that statement indicate that Ivann is ready to propose after hearing this.

In the comments, viewers offered mixed reactions to the video. Some praised what they perceived as the woman’s down-to-earth nature. Others called Ivann’s intentions manipulative.

“I started our relationship with manipulation as a way to test her,” wrote one viewer, clearly disapproving.

“I’m confused, why would you want to be with someone whose first thought is to test you?” wrote another viewer.

However, someone else disagreed. “She’s the one,” the viewer wrote. “Ignore these other women. They know they test men all the time and don’t bat an eye.”

Another viewer just focused on the economics of the video. “Applebee’s drinks are arguably the cheapest you can get, lol,” they wrote.

Is it a good idea to test people in relationships?

According to Psychology Today, approaching relationships this way could result in conflict with your dating partners. This kind of behavior can indicate underlying insecurity and fear of rejection, which is normal but can turn toxic if you’re not working through it in a healthy way.

The article recommends just being straightforward with your feelings and desires. That way, people can decide whether or not they want to give that to you, and you can avoid pent-up resentment or volatility.

“The best way to avoid testing is to be aware of your need to test. It is beneficial to admit to your partner that you may have to be reassured at times,” the article states.

If you’re upfront with your needs and values at the start, you can avoid falling into the trap of trying to change your partner. That can cause all kinds of emotional turmoil that can be avoided by clear communication at the beginning stages of the relationship.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ivann via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Applebee’s via email for comment.

