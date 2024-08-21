‘For $6, who cares?’: Applebee’s customer shocked after ordering both adult and kids’ cheeseburgers

Ordering off the kid’s menu comes with a certain set of expectations. Small portions, lower prices—possibly an age restriction—but generally, nothing too off-base as far as ordering food.

However, one Applebee’s customer was shocked after ordering cheeseburgers from the adult and children’s menu, only to find that they were virtually the same order with a difference in price.

In a video posted to TikTok, content creator and food reviewer Kayleigh (@kayleighleon on TikTok) shared her shock with 393,000 viewers.

What’s the difference between Applebee’s adult cheeseburger and kids’ cheeseburger?

“Applebee’s classic cheeseburger versus their kids’ classic cheeseburger,” the poster says while holding up to-go boxes containing both cheeseburgers, which are roughly the same size.

“So one is a kids, and one is a regular cheeseburger. Do you even know which one it is just from looking at it? Because I don’t, and I have it right in front of me,” she continues.

Kayleigh then notes that the kid’s meal costs half the amount of the adult version.

“The regular classic cheeseburger cost me $12.99, and the kid’s meal cost me $6.99 and it comes with a drink,” she shares. “I’m going to just assume that this one is the regular classic cheeseburger. They both have the same amount of fries. They literally weigh the same. I’m only assuming this because I feel like it definitely has a little more meat, maybe, than the other one. But like I said, they weighed the same in my hands, so I don’t know.”

Kayleigh then provides viewers a closer view of the two takeout orders, which are virtually identical, aside from the smaller patties. After holding just the burgers up next to each other and taking a definitive bite, she comes to the conclusion that they are exactly the same thing.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayleigh via email and a comment on the video, as well as to Applebee’s via email regarding the video.

Why buy off the kid’s menu?

For single folks looking for cheap and quick ways to feed themselves, the humble kids’ meal has become a popular “hack” for smart-sized portions of satisfying options at good prices.

In recent years, rising food and grocery costs have caused regular consumers to become creative when choosing how to feed themselves and their families.

Some have shared their methods online, often relying on prepared meals and catering from chain restaurants to meet their needs. They find this method of purchasing food can not only be more affordable for them, as they are not only purchasing the exact portions of ingredients needed to prepare meals, but save time to boot.

Some viewers commented on the video that Kayleigh’s video changed their perspective of kid’s meals, and that they might be more adventurous with their orders while dining out in the future.

“I work right next to an Applebee’s and I never thought of ordering a kids item to go at lunch time,” one user wrote. “This is a game changer for me there so little close by if I forget lunch.”

“Ok I am looking to and I would definitely go for kids!” another added. “Thank you !”

Others were quick to encourage the poster not to speak too loudly about the similarities between the two orders, fearful of price hikes.

“And now that it’s posted it will change when will ppl learn to not post here comes the downsizes,” one commenter complained.

“Be careful doing that cuz, they will raise prices on kids meal,” a further user speculated.

