‘Y’all are taking screenshots the wrong way’: Woman shares what the Apple on back of iPhones is really for—it’s not just for design

A woman has been sharing Apple iPhone hacks over the past few days—the latest reveals that the Apple logo behind the phone isn’t just for show.

TikTok user rhyanmadeit (@rhyanmadeit) went viral after she uploaded a tip about making organized grocery lists in the Reminders app. Since then, she has been sharing other helpful tips for iPhone users.

In another viral video, the creator informs users via overhead text, “Y’all are taking screenshots the wrong way.”

As the clip starts, she asks, “You don’t know the apple [logo] on the back of your phone is a button?”

She then flips the camera to her husband’s iPhone in order to demonstrate how to use the Apple logo as a button.

First, she says, go to the phone’s Settings app.

“You’re going to go to ‘Accessibility,’” she says as she clicks on that option. She then scrolls down to the Touch” feature.

Scrolling down once again, the TikToker reaches an option that reads, “Back Tap.” It reveals an option to “Double Tap,” or “Triple Tap.”

“I use double tap because [with] double [tap] I kept taking random screenshots,” she says.

Once either option is selected, the phone displays a list of various system functions that users can choose to operate using the Apple logo behind their phone. The list includes “Camera,” “Lock Screen,” and “Notification Center,” among many others.

She chooses the “Screenshot” option for the demonstration. After selecting it, she exits the app.

“So now, holding the phone, I’m gonna tap that Apple two times,” she says. And as she does so, the phone takes a screenshot.

Apple phone users are impressed

The creator’s video received 2.6 million views on the video, which left many viewers in awe of her technical prowess.

“Ho is you Apple?” one user joked, while another asked if she was Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Others shared that the hack even works when using a protective case.

“You gotta be kidding me! Just tried it and it does work with a case,” one person wrote.

“I changed mine to lock my phone,” another said.

One person pointed out that the tapping works on the entire back of the phone, not just on the Apple logo.

“Wow! I just tried it on the lens to turn on my camera! It works,” an excited commenter wrote.

The creator currently has an ongoing playlist of eleven videos in which she shares different hacks for your Apple phone. In her latest post, she shares how you can tag other users while using the collaborative feature in the Notes app. This way, others on the shared note will get a notification when you’ve made any updates.

In another video, she demonstrates how to remove objects from images in the Photos app. on how to create stickers from photos and use them in the messaging app.

The Daily Dot reached out to rhyanmadeit via TikTok direct message for further comment.

